Evan Neal's Comments Ripping Giants Fans Were a 'Poor Choice,' HC Brian Daboll Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters on Thursday about comments that starting tackle Evan Neal made about Giants fans after the team was booed during their 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Daboll privately addressed the matter with Neal and is ready to keep pushing forward.

"He made a poor choice, poor decision, I'd say poor comments," Daboll said. "He acknowledged that. And moving on."

Frustrations likely boiled over for Neal, who has struggled mightily this season. As the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the former Crimson Tide standout has yet to develop into the player that many envisioned a top-10 draft choice would become.

"They were booing us, so I said, 'Boo louder!'" Neal told Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. "Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? ... The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

Needless to say, these comments did not go over well with Giants fans and former players alike.

While these comments from any player would have fans upset, it doesn't help that Neal and the rest of New York's offensive line have been a major reason for their 1-3 record.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 22 times, the second-highest mark in the NFL. Neal has been partly responsible, as his Pro Football Focus grade of 42.5 is the worst among all of the Giants' starting offensive linemen.

He later issued an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.