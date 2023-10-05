Report: Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Did Between 600-700k PPV Buys

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez continues to prove that he's not only one of boxing's best inside the ring, he's also currently the sports' biggest commercial draw. And his recent win over Jermell Charlo is the latest example of that.

The Sept. 30 bout between the two champs managed to bring in between 650,000-700,000 pay per view buys, according to boxing insider Dan Rafael. That would make it the third-highest selling fight of the year, trailing Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, respectively.

The numbers are still being tallied, per Rafael.

Saturday's fight was likely the result that most people were expecting as Álvarez entered the bout as a -455 favorite (risk $455 to win $100). He wound up winning by unanimous decision and retained his undisputed super middleweight titles.

With the victory, Álvarez has now defended his belts for the third consecutive fight, following wins against Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, respectively. Both of those bouts came down to unanimous decisions as well.

Álvarez's fight with Ryder, a former WBO super middleweight champ, also landed in the top-five highest-selling matches of 2023, netting $230,000 ppv buys.