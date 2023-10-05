Giants DC Wink Martindale Jokes He's 'Sleeping Like a Baby' Ahead of Dolphins Game

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale faces a tough task Sunday when his unit takes on a Miami Dolphins team that's averaged an NFL-high 37.5 points, including 70 alone against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

On Thursday, Martindale was asked for his reaction to seeing the Dolphins put up that single-game number, and he provided this tongue-in-cheek response:

Needless to say, going into Miami and pulling off the upset will be a Herculean task for the Giants, who have started 1-3 and sit dead last in the NFL in points per game (11.5).

Things aren't much better on the other side of the ball with the Giants having zero turnovers through four games and allowing the 10th-most yards per play (5.6) in the NFL. The team has encountered significant tackling troubles through the first quarter of the year as well.

It'll be hard enough to tackle a lightning-quick Dolphins team featuring superstars at wideout (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle), a running back averaging 11.4 yards per carry (De'Von Achane), another running back with an NFL-high seven touchdowns (Raheem Mostert) and a quarterback who's second in the NFL in passer rating (Tua Tagovailoa).

But fretting and panicking about the matter isn't going to help the Giants at this point as they hope to right the ship. Martindale's relaxed and calm demeanor can only help the Giants, who have nowhere to go but up after being outscored by 76 points through four games.