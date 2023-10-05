X

NFL

    Jets' Nathaniel Hackett Says Broncos' Sean Payton Hasn't Reached out Since Criticism

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 5, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the New York Jets looks on during warmups during the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton hasn't reached out to him since levying a heavy dose of public criticism during an interview this summer.

    Hackett fielded questions about the contact (or lack there of) during his Thursday press conference with reporters in advance of his team's road game against Denver on Sunday.

    Hackett served as the Broncos' head coach for 15 games last year, and the season went about as poorly as possible, notably on the offensive side of the ball (last in scoring). Denver parted ways with Hackett after a 4-11 start capped by a 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    Denver turned to Payton in hopes of righting the ship. In late July, Payton made his feelings quite clear regarding his predecessor's performance in a chat with USA Today's Jarrett Bell

    "They can only beat the (expletive) out of you so much," Payton added.

    "But everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just (quarterback Russell Wilson). It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

    He also added these remarks.

    "...There's so much dirt around (why Wilson struggled). There's 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don't know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn't just Russell. He didn't just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn't get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball."

    Hackett later told reporters he felt Payton broke an unwritten "code" among the coaching ranks. Payton later said he regretted how "far" he went with his remarks.

    These two may not have spoken since the interview, but they'll be sharing the same field Sunday when the Jets play in Denver. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.