Zac Gallen Wows Fans as Diamondbacks Sweep Brewers, Advance to 2023 MLB NLDS

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Zac Gallen's first postseason start didn't get off to the best start, as he needed 32 pitches to get out of the first frame, giving up two runs in the process.

But he settled down from there, throwing five straight scoreless frames that allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense a chance to solve Freddy Peralta. They did so in a monster sixth inning, pushing across four runs in the frame en route to a 5-2 win and series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round.

In total, Gallen gave up five hits and three walks on 100 pitches across six innings, striking out four.

And both Diamondbacks fans and MLB pundits were impressed with his strong start and recovery from a brutal first inning:

Just like it did on Tuesday, the bullpen handled it from there, this time pitching three scoreless innings and weathering a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth inning without any damage done.

As for the offense, Alek Thomas opened the scoring for the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth with a solo shot, halving the deficit:

And then the floodgates opened in the sixth.

A two-run Ketel Marte double gave the Diamondbacks the lead, Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single and suddenly the Answerbacks held a three-run lead.

It was just that sort of series for Milwaukee, which jumped out to early leads in both games but couldn't keep Arizona's offense quiet or solve its bullpen. It was an excellent season in Milwaukee, but the Brewers will be extremely disappointed to be swept at home.