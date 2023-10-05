X

MLB

    Zac Gallen Wows Fans as Diamondbacks Sweep Brewers, Advance to 2023 MLB NLDS

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2023

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Zac Gallen's first postseason start didn't get off to the best start, as he needed 32 pitches to get out of the first frame, giving up two runs in the process.

    But he settled down from there, throwing five straight scoreless frames that allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense a chance to solve Freddy Peralta. They did so in a monster sixth inning, pushing across four runs in the frame en route to a 5-2 win and series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round.

    In total, Gallen gave up five hits and three walks on 100 pitches across six innings, striking out four.

    And both Diamondbacks fans and MLB pundits were impressed with his strong start and recovery from a brutal first inning:

    Vince Marotta @Vincemarotta

    Zac Gallen. Talk about settling down.

    Mac @azsportsfien

    Beautiful job by Gallen to weather the early storm and finish with at least 6 innings tonight. Ace.

    Theo Mackie @theo_mackie

    Not a criticism of Pfaadt, who's shown a ton over the past 2+ months and is better than his stats look. But Gallen was fantastic after the first.

    PHX Fans @PHXFansAZ

    After the first two innings, who would've thought that Zac Gallen would outlast Freddy Peralta?

    J @StromsLab

    Zac Gallen was definitely not his best tonight. But the value of 6 innings and just 2 earned runs in the postseason is unbelievable, especially considering his recovery from those first 2 innings. Perfectly acceptable first postseason start

    Cody Decker @Decker6

    Now THIS Zac Gallen?! <a href="https://t.co/3z4ImUMMYP">pic.twitter.com/3z4ImUMMYP</a>

    Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja

    Zac Gallen's 2Ks in the 6th...and is fired up. 🔥<br><br>Heck of a job by Gallen battling through this start without his best stuff. <a href="https://t.co/U3zsJAibyJ">pic.twitter.com/U3zsJAibyJ</a>

    Just like it did on Tuesday, the bullpen handled it from there, this time pitching three scoreless innings and weathering a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth inning without any damage done.

    As for the offense, Alek Thomas opened the scoring for the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth with a solo shot, halving the deficit:

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    Alek gets ahold of one to cut the deficit in half! <a href="https://t.co/aSkA0siRy8">pic.twitter.com/aSkA0siRy8</a>

    And then the floodgates opened in the sixth.

    A two-run Ketel Marte double gave the Diamondbacks the lead, Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single and suddenly the Answerbacks held a three-run lead.

    Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks

    Ke-tell everyone you know the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dbacks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dbacks</a> have the lead. <a href="https://t.co/uHV1DPmVVX">pic.twitter.com/uHV1DPmVVX</a>

    It was just that sort of series for Milwaukee, which jumped out to early leads in both games but couldn't keep Arizona's offense quiet or solve its bullpen. It was an excellent season in Milwaukee, but the Brewers will be extremely disappointed to be swept at home.

    And Gallen will be pleased he turned a rough first inning into a quality start that propelled his team to an NLDS matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.