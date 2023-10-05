NFL Responds to Critics of Focus on Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Relationship

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

NFL game broadcasts and league social media outlets have gone all-in on the rumored relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, to the point where the tight end believes it's all been a bit much.

On Wednesday, the league released a statement on the social media content in particular, defending its actions and noting the "incredible amount of positivity" it has seen in response.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the statement read, per ESPN News Services.

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

The statement later said, "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

Swift appeared at the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears and their 23-20 victory at the New York Jets. After the latter win, the league's Instagram bio read: "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties."

That led to some criticism, and the bio was later changed.

The NFL's account on X (formerly known as Twitter) also featured Swift as well:



The Chiefs-Bears broadcast on Fox and the Chiefs-Jets broadcast on NBC frequently featured shots of Swift cheering on Kansas City. Per The Athletic, NBC cut to Swift 17 times during the Jets game, and the network also promoted the game with Swift's rendition of "Welcome to New York."

For Kelce's part, he believes it's all a bit much, as he told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the latest edition of New Heights.

"I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed," Kelce said, per Alex Weprin of the Hollywood Reporter.

"I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, they're overdoing it a little bit, especially my situation."