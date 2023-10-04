X

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achilles Injury with Ravens' J.K. Dobbins

    October 4, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Injured Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins have been working out together as they both recovery from major Achilles injuries.

    "I get to work in rehab with J.K. Dobbins right now, awesome kid who's gone through a couple of rough injuries the last few years," he said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show (via Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site). "Fantastic player and had the same surgery as me, and we're both I think inspiring each other to push this thing. His timetable might not be the same as mine, he obviously plays a different position."

