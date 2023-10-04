Jets' Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achilles Injury with Ravens' J.K. Dobbins

"I get to work in rehab with J.K. Dobbins right now, awesome kid who's gone through a couple of rough injuries the last few years," he said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show (via Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site). "Fantastic player and had the same surgery as me, and we're both I think inspiring each other to push this thing. His timetable might not be the same as mine, he obviously plays a different position."

