Jets' Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achilles Injury with Ravens' J.K. Dobbins

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achilles Injury with Ravens' J.K. DobbinsOctober 4, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins have been working out together as they both recovery from major Achilles injuries.
"I get to work in rehab with J.K. Dobbins right now, awesome kid who's gone through a couple of rough injuries the last few years," he said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show (via Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site). "Fantastic player and had the same surgery as me, and we're both I think inspiring each other to push this thing. His timetable might not be the same as mine, he obviously plays a different position."
Aaron Rodgers and JK Dobbins have been rehabbing their Achilles injuries together. Rodgers says Dobbins is an "awesome kid" and they've been inspiring each other to push harder.
