    MLB Fans Mock Rays Offense After 7-1 Game 2 Loss, Sweep to Rangers in Wild Card Round

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 04, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Rays were swept out of the MLB Wild Card Round for the second straight season after suffering a 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

    Four errors contributed to Tampa Bay's Game 1 loss, but it didn't help that the offense mustered six hits and failed to cross the plate once. Game 2 was more of the same in that regard as the Rays finished with eight hits, the majority of which came after they found themselves in a deep hole.

    The front office has found a recipe for success in the regular season, with five consecutive postseason trips and counting. But this is the fourth time during the current run the Rays have been dispatched in the Wild Card Round or Division Series.

    Wednesday helps to explain why this keeps happening.

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    The Rays were one out shy of tying the 1966-1974 Dodgers for the longest postseason scoring drought in MLB history (34 innings) <a href="https://t.co/uU1AIF79rt">pic.twitter.com/uU1AIF79rt</a>

    Mario Delgado Genzor @DeGenZGZ

    Rays offense in the postseason <a href="https://t.co/2vJMEPPSMJ">pic.twitter.com/2vJMEPPSMJ</a>

    Dan Slaubaugh @DanSlaubaugh

    Who needs horror movies when you can watch the Rays offense in the playoffs

    Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ

    oh??????? <a href="https://t.co/6tN3GzRM5n">pic.twitter.com/6tN3GzRM5n</a>

    Daniel @DanFromPasco

    They call it fall because the Rays offense falls off the face of the earth

    Ben Cary @Ben_Cary_

    The Rays offense in the playoffs reminds me of watching the Rockies on the road.

    Dillard Barnhart @BarnHasSpoken2

    It doesn't really matter how many runs the pitching staff allows if the offense refuses to score runs.<br><br>Rays offense looks dead in the water

    Tricia Whitaker @TriciaWhitaker

    The Rays offense, which has been anything but silent this season, has gone silent today &amp; yesterday.<br><br>The pitching today has struggled, also not a common occurrence throughout the season.<br><br>And yesterday the defense did something we never see them do, committing 4 errors.<br><br>The…

    Taylor Jenkins @TJenkinsTampa

    The Rays when the calendar hits October. <a href="https://t.co/BwApU22mNg">pic.twitter.com/BwApU22mNg</a>

    Pod On Lansdowne @PodOnLansdowne

    The Tampa Bay Rays when the calendar flips to October <a href="https://t.co/ELN3WES8Ju">pic.twitter.com/ELN3WES8Ju</a>

    The Rangers, on the other hand, are seeing the money they've invested in upgrading the MLB roster provide major dividends.

    Nathan Eovaldi, who signed a two-year, $34 million contract ahead of this season, went 6.2 innings and struck out eight batters with zero walks.

    Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner

    This is the first time Eovaldi has started a game with three scoreless innings since July 18 (prior to his forearm strain).<br><br>That start was also against Tampa Bay.

    SportsDay Rangers @dmn_rangers

    Nathan Eovaldi... <a href="https://t.co/KtV7EYQVUb">pic.twitter.com/KtV7EYQVUb</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Nathan Eovaldi is the 3rd pitcher in Rangers postseason history with 8+ strikeouts and 0 walks, joining Cliff Lee, who did it twice in the 2010 ALDS on the road at the Rays (11 K and 10 K).

    kennedi landry @kennlandry

    The Rangers signed two starters to multi-year contracts: Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi<br><br>The Rangers also traded for two starters at the Deadline: Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery<br><br>deGrom + Scherzer are down with injuries. The other two this series: 13 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 13 K, 0 BB

    Corey Seager, the $325 million man, is adding to what has been the best year of his career. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Game 2. His double followed a two-bagger by Marcus Semien, the other marquee signing for Texas in the 2022 offseason.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Semien and Seager with back-to-back doubles to push the lead to 7️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> <a href="https://t.co/vxK60pnN87">pic.twitter.com/vxK60pnN87</a>

    And yet, Evan Carter might prove to be the Rangers' October hero. The 21-year-old rookie hit a two-run home run in the fourth to put them up 4-0, which was the sixth straight plate appearance in which he safely reached base.

    Texas Rangers @Rangers

    Evan Carter. Learn the name. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/FC5pEBLpc1">pic.twitter.com/FC5pEBLpc1</a>

    The Prospect Times @ProspectTimes

    Evan Carter with his 1st postseason HR. It's a 2-run HR.<br><br>Rangers fans knew this but the Rangers have a special player. <a href="https://t.co/z1t9ehuCdV">pic.twitter.com/z1t9ehuCdV</a>

    Wednesday's game yet again left one wondering where the Rays might be if they weren't committed to running one of MLB's lowest payrolls every single year. They certainly could've used somebody like Semien or Seager to anchor their lineup.

    It feels like Tampa Bay is doomed to meet a similar fate in 2024 if ownership is content to maintain the status quo while focusing its efforts on a new stadium.