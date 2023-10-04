Seahawks' Jamal Adams Could Be Subjected to NFL Discipline for Actions Toward Doctor

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NFL is considering discipline against Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for his actions toward an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant after being tested for a concussion during his team's 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news regarding Adams, who was seen yelling at the medical professional on the sidelines following his test in the Seahawks' blue medical tent.

Seahawks staffers stood between Adams and the doctor before the safety was led off the field.

Adams entered the concussion protocol after the Giants game. He left the contest after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accidentally kneed him in the head while Adams tried to make a tackle on him during a run.

Monday marked Adams' first contest since Sept. 12, 2022, when he suffered a torn quad tendon in the Seahawks' regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

At his best, Adams is one of the NFL's best and most ferocious defensive backs. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who recorded the most sacks by a defensive back in a single season in 2020 (9.5) despite missing four games.

Unfortunately, injuries have cost him time in recent years, including a groin strain (2020) and a torn labrum (2021), the latter of which ended his season after 12 games.

The torn quad tendon forced him to wear a straight cast for over 20 weeks, and he even considered retirement. But Adams decided to return for seventh NFL season.