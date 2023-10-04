Bengals' Joe Burrow on Calf Injury Ahead of Week 5: 'This Is the Best I've Felt'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's been fairly obvious that Joe Burrow has struggled with the calf injury he suffered during the summer, as the Cincinnati Bengals offense has limped to a slow start early in the 2023 campaign.

But Burrow feels as though he's on the mend.

"This is the best I've felt after a game," he told reporters Wednesday. "So I am optimistic."

