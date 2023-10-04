X

    Bengals' Joe Burrow on Calf Injury Ahead of Week 5: 'This Is the Best I've Felt'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    It's been fairly obvious that Joe Burrow has struggled with the calf injury he suffered during the summer, as the Cincinnati Bengals offense has limped to a slow start early in the 2023 campaign.

    But Burrow feels as though he's on the mend.

    "This is the best I've felt after a game," he told reporters Wednesday. "So I am optimistic."

