Video: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans' Press Conference Interrupted by Emergency Alert Test

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are on an absolute roll right now after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 and the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 to move to 2-2 overall. Nothing is stopping their incredible momentum at this point, but FEMA's nationwide test of the emergency alert system made a brief attempt.

The alert went out during Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' Wednesday press conference with reporters, loudly interrupting the question-and-answer session.

ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime provided video from the scene, which began while the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena asked a question regarding tackle Tytus Howard's potential flexibility to play left guard on Houston's banged-up offensive line.

After Ryans made a joke about the matter, he told Kubena that the Texans will "put the best five out there."