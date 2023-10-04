X

    Video: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans' Press Conference Interrupted by Emergency Alert Test

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 4, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 24: Head Coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans talks with the media during the post game press conference against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans are on an absolute roll right now after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 and the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 to move to 2-2 overall. Nothing is stopping their incredible momentum at this point, but FEMA's nationwide test of the emergency alert system made a brief attempt.

    The alert went out during Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' Wednesday press conference with reporters, loudly interrupting the question-and-answer session.

    ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime provided video from the scene, which began while the Houston Chronicle's Brooks Kubena asked a question regarding tackle Tytus Howard's potential flexibility to play left guard on Houston's banged-up offensive line.

    After Ryans made a joke about the matter, he told Kubena that the Texans will "put the best five out there."

    The Texans will look to win three in a row Sunday when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.

