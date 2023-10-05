1 Prediction for Every NHL Team for 2023-24 Season

27 of 32

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

This would be a pretty seismic shift for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but if you look closely, the writing is very much on the wall for this to happen.

General manager Julien BriseBois talked about Steven Stamkos' contract situation a couple of weeks ago and said a lot of things about needing to see how young players develop and spending their salary-cap money wisely.

Obviously every general manager needs to worry about that sort of stuff.

But this is not how the Lightning generally operate with players they want to keep.

They are typically extremely aggressive in re-signing the pending free agents they want and tend to do so as soon as they are allowed. They have done that in recent years with players like Mikhail Sergachev, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak, Brayden Point and most recently this offseason with Brandon Hagel.

It is interesting they did not need to wait to see how things would shake out when it came to locking up Hagel to a long-term deal but they for some reason need to do so with Stamkos.

The veteran players who make it to the final year of their deal without getting a new contract extension (Ondrej Palat, Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Alex Killorn) before the start of the season tend to be let go in free agency.