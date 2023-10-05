What NFL's Most Disappointing Teams Must Accomplish in 2023 to Provide Hope for 2024

6 of 7

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants invested significantly in quarterback Daniel Jones this past offseason, to such an extent that they probably have to give him at least two full seasons to prove he can be the guy.

Thus far in 2023, there's little indication that he can be. With two touchdown passes to six interceptions, he is the NFC's lowest-rated passer for a team that is averaging a league-low 11.5 points per game.

However, even if this season is a lost cause for the 1-3 Giants in the tough NFC East, it's important that they find a way to let Jones work in 2023.

Right now, he's on track to take more sacks in a single season than any quarterback in NFL history. Between that, highly questionable play-calling and an inability to consistently scheme to open up receivers for him, it's hard to get a proper read on whatever progress the 26-year-old is making.