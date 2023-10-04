NFL Rumors: J.C. Jackson Traded to Patriots; Signed $82.5M Chargers Contract in 2022

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is reportedly heading back to the New England Patriots via trade.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed Wednesday to send Jackson back to his former team in exchange for swapping sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025.

Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Pats before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in free agency last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.