Lexi Thompson Set to Be 5th Woman to Play PGA Tour Event at Shriners Children's Open

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Lexi Thompson is set to become the fifth woman to compete in a PGA Tour event starting on Oct. 12.

Per ESPN's Michael Collins, Thompson has accepted a sponsor invitation to play in the Shriners Children's Open event in Las Vegas.

"I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is," Thompson said in a statement. "I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

Collins noted an official announcement from the PGA Tour and Shriners Children's Open is expected to be made on Wednesday.

Collins made her LPGA debut as an amateur in 2007. She qualified for the U.S. Women's Open at the age of 12, making her the youngest qualifier in the history of the event at the time. Lucy Li broke the record seven years later when she qualified as an 11-year-old.

Four years after her U.S. Women's Open debut, Thompson became the youngest person to win an LPGA Tour event when she captured the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic. Lydia Ko beat the mark twice when she won the Canadian Open in 2012 and 2013 at the ages of 15 and 16.

Since turning pro in 2010 at the age of 15, Thompson has won 15 tournaments. She officially joined the LPGA Tour in 2012. Her crowning achievement was at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship when she held off Michelle Wie to win her first major championship.

Thompson is currently ranked No. 25 in the official women's golf rankings.

The 28-year-old will be the first female golfer to compete in a PGA Tour event since Brittany Lincicome in 2018 at the Barbasol Championship. Michelle Wie West, Suzy Whaley and Annika Sorenstam are the only other females who have played in a PGA Tour event.

West is the only one from that group who participated in multiple PGA tournaments. She played in eight events between 2004 to 2008, including four appearances in the Sony Open.