Eagles Rumors: Bradley Roby Agrees to Contract; Spent Last 2 Seasons with Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing cornerback Bradley Roby after bringing him in for a workout on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz,

The move comes two weeks after the Eagles put slot corner Avonte Maddox on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

"Listen, are we going to miss Avonte? Of course, we are," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters at the time. "He's a great football player who has made a lot of plays here. I thought he was playing really good football, really being aggressive. ... So, we'll miss his contributions as a teammate and on the field, but we like some of our options."

The Eagles toyed with moving starting cornerback James Bradberry into the slot and pairing Josh Jobe on the outside with Darius Slay. While that move didn't hurt the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles gave up 31 points, 258 passing yards and a passing score against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders this past week.

Given Roby's experience playing the slot, it's possible the Eagles will move Bradberry back outside full-time—he was a second-team All-Pro in that role last season—while giving Roby the chance to handle the nickel corner duties and bumping Jobe back to a reserve role, where he started the season.

Roby, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Denver Broncos after being a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft before stints with the Houston Texans (2019-20) and New Orleans Saints (2021-22).

The Saints released him in late August.

For his career Roby has posted 11 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns, 85 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.