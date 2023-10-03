X

    Eagles Rumors: Bradley Roby Agrees to Contract; Spent Last 2 Seasons with Saints

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 20: New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the Los Angeles Chargers preseason game versus the New Orleans Saints on August 20, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing cornerback Bradley Roby after bringing him in for a workout on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz,

    The move comes two weeks after the Eagles put slot corner Avonte Maddox on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

    "Listen, are we going to miss Avonte? Of course, we are," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters at the time. "He's a great football player who has made a lot of plays here. I thought he was playing really good football, really being aggressive. ... So, we'll miss his contributions as a teammate and on the field, but we like some of our options."

    The Eagles toyed with moving starting cornerback James Bradberry into the slot and pairing Josh Jobe on the outside with Darius Slay. While that move didn't hurt the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles gave up 31 points, 258 passing yards and a passing score against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders this past week.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    James Bradberry in coverage (played mostly slot)<br><br>4-of-6, 34 yards, 70.1 rating, 1 DPI<br><br>Josh Jobe in coverage (played outside)<br><br>3-of-6 , 35 yards, TD (Dotson catch on last play of regulation), 95.8 rating<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Given Roby's experience playing the slot, it's possible the Eagles will move Bradberry back outside full-time—he was a second-team All-Pro in that role last season—while giving Roby the chance to handle the nickel corner duties and bumping Jobe back to a reserve role, where he started the season.

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    Roby has considerable experience in the slot. Something to watch. <a href="https://t.co/rTQpPZbWqW">https://t.co/rTQpPZbWqW</a>

    Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS

    Bradley Roby has played a lot in the slot. His slot snaps &amp; percentages, via <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a> <br><br>22 (NOR): 306 (48.7%)<br>21 (NOR): 118 (29.9%)<br>20 (HOU): 61 (10.0%)<br>19 (HOU): 249 (31.2%)<br>18 (DEN): 130 (14.0%)<br>17 (DEN): 77 (11.4%)<br>16 (DEN): 106 (15.5%)<br>15 (DEN): 163 (20.8%)<br>14 (DEN): 357 (42.0%)

    Roby, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Denver Broncos after being a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft before stints with the Houston Texans (2019-20) and New Orleans Saints (2021-22).

    The Saints released him in late August.

    Bradley Roby @BradRoby_1

    Goodluck to my brothers and the Saints fans y'all deserve to be winners ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoDat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoDat</a> ⚜️

    For his career Roby has posted 11 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns, 85 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

    He'll now join a 4-0 Eagles team that continues to win, though not without drama, as three of the four victories have come by six points or less. The hope will be that Roby can adequately replace Maddox in the slot.