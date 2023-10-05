Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Even if you're 0-4 to start the fantasy season, it's no time to panic. Yes, you need to hit the waiver wire hard. You need your underachieving players to start putting up points. You need to manage the bye weeks carefully.

But most importantly, you can always reverse your fortunes with some savvy moves on the trade market. And that's where we come in.

Below, you'll find the weekly trade chart, an attempt to help you best value your players or targets in trade talks. When measuring value, always keep your roster needs and league rules in mind. And remember that the chart is made with PPR rules in mind, and any players not listed below have a value of one.

May the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 14

2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 13

5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

7. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 12

8. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Trade Value: 11

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

14. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

18. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

19. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Trade Value: 10

20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

21. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

22. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 9

25. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

26. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

27. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

29. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

30. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

31. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

32. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

34. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

37. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 8

39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

40. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

41. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

42. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

43. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

45. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 7

46. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

47. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

50. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

51. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Trade Value: 6

52. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

53. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

54. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

55. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

56. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

57. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

58. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

59. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

60. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

61. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Trade Value: 5

62. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

63. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

64. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

65. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

66. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

68. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

69. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

70. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Trade Value: 4

71. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

72. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

73. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

74. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

75. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

76. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

77. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Trade Value: 3

78. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

79. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

80. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

81. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

82. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

83. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

84. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

86. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

87. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 2

88. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

89. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

90. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

91. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

92. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

93. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

94. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

95. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

96. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

98. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

99. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

100. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

Analysis

Let's take a look at some buy-low candidates at the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season.

One of the most obvious is Ja'Marr Chase, though savvy fantasy players probably won't bite. Chase still hasn't found the end zone and has yet to offer the overall output expected for the top-five pick he was in many fantasy drafts, but in the past two weeks he's pulled in 19 catches for 214 yards on 24 targets.

Oh, and Joe Burrow has indicated his calf is feeling better as the weeks go by, though he's still clearly nowhere near 100 percent. Chase may not enter the stratosphere of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams or Keenan Allen if Burrow's health issues persist, but he still has started to round out into low-end WR1 form.

If you can get him for cheaper prices than that, pounce on the opportunity.

Then there's the tight end trio of George Kittle, Kyle Pitts and Dallas Goedert.

Kittle's slow start has largely come down to the ridiculous number of weapons in San Francisco. He's probably fourth on the pecking order behind Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and that is going to keep him from being an elite option at the position.

Still, given the team's dangerous offense and his own pedigree, he's worth taking a flier on if you need help at the position. You may want another option to play the matchups, but you can probably get Kittle on the cheap.

Pitts may not be fully healthy after his season-ending knee surgery a year ago, and he certainly hasn't gotten very good quarterback play.

But as the season progresses, he's still a threat to be a really nice option at a position without much depth, especially if he gets healthier (and if Desmond Ridder shows any signs of improvement). That makes him worth a consideration, albeit at bargain-bin prices.

Goedert is perhaps the most mysterious of the three struggling tight ends. Yes, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the priorities in Philadelphia's passing attack, but they were last year too and Goedert still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three scores despite missing five games to injury.

"There's been some opportunity," offensive coordinator Brian Johnson told reporters regarding Goedert's slow start. "It's been pretty strange because he's had some opportunities where the ball could have or should have went his way, and for whatever reason, there might have been a breakdown in the play or a flushing of the pocket or something like that. Dallas is a fantastic player. We do have to do everything we can to try to get him involved early and often."

Of the three players listed above, Goedert might be the one most primed for some breakout weeks. Get ahead of that curve.

Finally, what to make of Jaylen Waddle? He hasn't been targeted more than six times thus far and missed a game to injury. Tyreek Hill remains one of the game's most dangerous playmakers, Tua Tagovailoa is spreading the ball around in the passing game and the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane has been gashing opponents, so game flow hasn't seemed to find Waddle as much as last season.