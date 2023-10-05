Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

X

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Even if you're 0-4 to start the fantasy season, it's no time to panic. Yes, you need to hit the waiver wire hard. You need your underachieving players to start putting up points. You need to manage the bye weeks carefully.

    But most importantly, you can always reverse your fortunes with some savvy moves on the trade market. And that's where we come in.

    Below, you'll find the weekly trade chart, an attempt to help you best value your players or targets in trade talks. When measuring value, always keep your roster needs and league rules in mind. And remember that the chart is made with PPR rules in mind, and any players not listed below have a value of one.

    May the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 13

    5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    7. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 12

    8. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    Trade Value: 11

    12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    14. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    18. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    19. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    Trade Value: 10

    20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    21. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    22. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 9

    25. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

    26. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

    27. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    29. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    30. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    31. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    32. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    34. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

    36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    37. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

    38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 8

    39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    40. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    41. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    42. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    43. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    45. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 7

    46. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

    47. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

    48. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    49. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

    50. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

    51. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    Trade Value: 6

    52. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    53. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    54. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    55. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

    56. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    57. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

    58. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    59. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    60. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    61. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    Trade Value: 5

    62. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

    63. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

    64. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    65. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

    66. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

    67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    68. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    69. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    70. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    Trade Value: 4

    71. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    72. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

    73. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    74. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    75. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    76. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    77. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    Trade Value: 3

    78. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    79. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    80. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

    81. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    82. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    83. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    84. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    85. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    86. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    87. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Trade Value: 2

    88. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

    89. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

    90. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

    91. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    92. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    93. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    94. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    95. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    96. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    97. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    98. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    99. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    100. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

    Analysis

    Let's take a look at some buy-low candidates at the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season.

    One of the most obvious is Ja'Marr Chase, though savvy fantasy players probably won't bite. Chase still hasn't found the end zone and has yet to offer the overall output expected for the top-five pick he was in many fantasy drafts, but in the past two weeks he's pulled in 19 catches for 214 yards on 24 targets.

    Oh, and Joe Burrow has indicated his calf is feeling better as the weeks go by, though he's still clearly nowhere near 100 percent. Chase may not enter the stratosphere of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams or Keenan Allen if Burrow's health issues persist, but he still has started to round out into low-end WR1 form.

    If you can get him for cheaper prices than that, pounce on the opportunity.

    Then there's the tight end trio of George Kittle, Kyle Pitts and Dallas Goedert.

    Kittle's slow start has largely come down to the ridiculous number of weapons in San Francisco. He's probably fourth on the pecking order behind Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and that is going to keep him from being an elite option at the position.

    Still, given the team's dangerous offense and his own pedigree, he's worth taking a flier on if you need help at the position. You may want another option to play the matchups, but you can probably get Kittle on the cheap.

    Pitts may not be fully healthy after his season-ending knee surgery a year ago, and he certainly hasn't gotten very good quarterback play.

    But as the season progresses, he's still a threat to be a really nice option at a position without much depth, especially if he gets healthier (and if Desmond Ridder shows any signs of improvement). That makes him worth a consideration, albeit at bargain-bin prices.

    Goedert is perhaps the most mysterious of the three struggling tight ends. Yes, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the priorities in Philadelphia's passing attack, but they were last year too and Goedert still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three scores despite missing five games to injury.

    "There's been some opportunity," offensive coordinator Brian Johnson told reporters regarding Goedert's slow start. "It's been pretty strange because he's had some opportunities where the ball could have or should have went his way, and for whatever reason, there might have been a breakdown in the play or a flushing of the pocket or something like that. Dallas is a fantastic player. We do have to do everything we can to try to get him involved early and often."

    Of the three players listed above, Goedert might be the one most primed for some breakout weeks. Get ahead of that curve.

    Finally, what to make of Jaylen Waddle? He hasn't been targeted more than six times thus far and missed a game to injury. Tyreek Hill remains one of the game's most dangerous playmakers, Tua Tagovailoa is spreading the ball around in the passing game and the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane has been gashing opponents, so game flow hasn't seemed to find Waddle as much as last season.

    But he's proven to be a target and receptions machine, and the ball is going to find him. He's too explosive for the Dolphins to ignore, so you shouldn't ignore him either if you can get him for a steal.