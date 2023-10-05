Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 5: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 PlayersOctober 5, 2023
Even if you're 0-4 to start the fantasy season, it's no time to panic. Yes, you need to hit the waiver wire hard. You need your underachieving players to start putting up points. You need to manage the bye weeks carefully.
But most importantly, you can always reverse your fortunes with some savvy moves on the trade market. And that's where we come in.
Below, you'll find the weekly trade chart, an attempt to help you best value your players or targets in trade talks. When measuring value, always keep your roster needs and league rules in mind. And remember that the chart is made with PPR rules in mind, and any players not listed below have a value of one.
May the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 14
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 13
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
6. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
7. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 12
8. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Trade Value: 11
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
16. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
19. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 10
20. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
21. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
22. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
24. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 9
25. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
26. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
27. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
28. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
29. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
30. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
31. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
32. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
33. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
34. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
35. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
36. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
37. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
38. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 8
39. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
40. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
41. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
42. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
44. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
45. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 7
46. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
47. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
50. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
51. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Trade Value: 6
52. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
53. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
54. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
55. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
56. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
58. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
59. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
60. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
61. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 5
62. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
63. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns
64. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
66. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
68. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
69. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
70. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 4
71. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
73. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
74. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
75. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
76. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
77. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 3
78. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
79. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
80. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
81. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
82. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
83. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
84. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
86. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
87. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 2
88. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns
89. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
90. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
91. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
92. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
93. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
95. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
96. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
98. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
99. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
100. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
Analysis
Let's take a look at some buy-low candidates at the quarter mark of the 2023 NFL season.
One of the most obvious is Ja'Marr Chase, though savvy fantasy players probably won't bite. Chase still hasn't found the end zone and has yet to offer the overall output expected for the top-five pick he was in many fantasy drafts, but in the past two weeks he's pulled in 19 catches for 214 yards on 24 targets.
Oh, and Joe Burrow has indicated his calf is feeling better as the weeks go by, though he's still clearly nowhere near 100 percent. Chase may not enter the stratosphere of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams or Keenan Allen if Burrow's health issues persist, but he still has started to round out into low-end WR1 form.
If you can get him for cheaper prices than that, pounce on the opportunity.
Then there's the tight end trio of George Kittle, Kyle Pitts and Dallas Goedert.
Kittle's slow start has largely come down to the ridiculous number of weapons in San Francisco. He's probably fourth on the pecking order behind Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and that is going to keep him from being an elite option at the position.
Still, given the team's dangerous offense and his own pedigree, he's worth taking a flier on if you need help at the position. You may want another option to play the matchups, but you can probably get Kittle on the cheap.
Pitts may not be fully healthy after his season-ending knee surgery a year ago, and he certainly hasn't gotten very good quarterback play.
Jacob Gibbs @jagibbs_23
Lowest catchable target rate, according to the <a href="https://twitter.com/FantasyPtsData?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FantasyPtsData</a> Suite<br><br>57% — Kyle Pitts<br>58% — Jonathan Mingo<br>59% — Drake London<br>63% — Jahan Dotson<br>63% — Darius Slayton<br>63% — Amari Cooper<br>65% — Tee Higgins<br>68% — Jordan Addison<br>70% — Jaxon Smith-Njigba
But as the season progresses, he's still a threat to be a really nice option at a position without much depth, especially if he gets healthier (and if Desmond Ridder shows any signs of improvement). That makes him worth a consideration, albeit at bargain-bin prices.
Goedert is perhaps the most mysterious of the three struggling tight ends. Yes, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the priorities in Philadelphia's passing attack, but they were last year too and Goedert still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three scores despite missing five games to injury.
Zach Berman @ZBerm
When looking at Dallas Goedert's production, consider this:<br><br>- In first 4 games in '22, he had 204 yards after the catch<br>- In first 4 games in '23, he has 28 yards after the catch<br><br>Targets and targets/route are comparable. YAC is difference. More here: <a href="https://t.co/JHrOzEBVlH">https://t.co/JHrOzEBVlH</a>
"There's been some opportunity," offensive coordinator Brian Johnson told reporters regarding Goedert's slow start. "It's been pretty strange because he's had some opportunities where the ball could have or should have went his way, and for whatever reason, there might have been a breakdown in the play or a flushing of the pocket or something like that. Dallas is a fantastic player. We do have to do everything we can to try to get him involved early and often."
Of the three players listed above, Goedert might be the one most primed for some breakout weeks. Get ahead of that curve.
Finally, what to make of Jaylen Waddle? He hasn't been targeted more than six times thus far and missed a game to injury. Tyreek Hill remains one of the game's most dangerous playmakers, Tua Tagovailoa is spreading the ball around in the passing game and the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane has been gashing opponents, so game flow hasn't seemed to find Waddle as much as last season.
But he's proven to be a target and receptions machine, and the ball is going to find him. He's too explosive for the Dolphins to ignore, so you shouldn't ignore him either if you can get him for a steal.