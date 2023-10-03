Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Zach Wilson's Performance vs. Chiefs Despite Loss

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was pleased with Zach Wilson's performance on Sunday night during the New York Jets' 23-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Zach and I talk almost every day. We're very close, and I love him. I care about him. I'm always checking in on him, seeing how he's doing," Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Steve Samra of On3). "I think you've seen a lot of great leadership growth from him. ... He's learning, he's growing. He's on his own path, his journey. Very proud of the leadership that he showed. I'm proud of the way he played."

Wilson finished 28-of-39 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, taking two sacks. He did lose a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter, however, that helped the Chiefs seal the win.

But it was easily his best performance of the young season, and arguably the first time in his three starts that he wasn't the main culprit for the loss.