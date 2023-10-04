Adrian Peterson Makes Fans Sweat Avoiding Elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Former superstar NFL running back Adrian Peterson has advanced through the second week of competition on the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.

Latin Night took centerstage on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday. Peterson and his professional partner, Britt Stewart, danced the samba to "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake (featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B).

It wasn't the best showing for Peterson. All three judges gave him five points on a 10-point scale for 15 total. That score was tied for the second-worst on the night among the 13 remaining contestants.

After combining the judges' scores with the fans' scores, Peterson found himself in the "bottom two" at the end of the night. However, he survived for at least one more week after Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated.

The latest DTWS season premiered last Tuesday. Peterson scored 18 of a possible 30 points after performing the salsa to "Yeah!" by Usher. That score was tied for fifth-best among 14 contestants.

Athletes have long found success on DTWS beginning with Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith's Season 3 victory.

Smith is one of four NFL players to win the competition alongside Super Bowl-winning wideouts Hines Ward and Donald Driver and former pro running back Rashad Jennings.

Other athletes to take down DTWS include a host of Olympic gold medalists in gymnasts Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez, ice dancer Meryl Davis, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno and figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and ex-NBA player Iman Shumpert have also won the event.

Peterson still has a chance to continue the athlete legacy after Spears went home early following her elimination on Tuesday.