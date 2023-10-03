6 Shocking NFL Trades for Saquon Barkley, Stars on Struggling Teams After Week 4

6 Shocking NFL Trades for Saquon Barkley, Stars on Struggling Teams After Week 4October 3, 2023
Although the NFL offseason is a thing of the past, trade rumors and hints of movement have yet to quiet down.
For many stars, early struggles have seen frustrations rise to all-time highs. Whether it be from a lack of team or individual success, idealizing greener pastures often remains in the forefront of talents looking for an opportunity elsewhere.
It takes two to iron out a deal. However, it's amazing how quick a deal can weld together when desperate times call for desperate measures and teams are searching for a final piece to the puzzle and future capital.
Now, winless or sub-.500 football through four weeks won't ultimately make or break a campaign's overall success, but as the true contenders begin to separate themselves, phone lines will heat up quickly. Adding immediate impact talent from teams that failed to meet expectations is always a focus point for title contenders,
For the struggling Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and others, reality has quickly set in.
For the Vikings, is Kirk Cousins the future under center? In Cincinnati, wideout Tee Higgins' name has been thrown around the trade block for months.
Here, we'll dive into trade packages that make sense schematically and financially for some of the league's biggest names. While the teams currently might not have enough cap space to swing these deals, they could try to restructure contracts or make other moves as needed.
Saquon Barkley to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Giants Receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick
Buccaneers Receive: RB Saquon Barkley
When healthy, Saquon Barkley has proved to be one of the NFL's top running backs. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick has yet to play a full season since his rookie year, however.
With things looking bleak for the 1-3 Giants, moving on from Barkley could be in the cards for general manager Joe Schoen. The team has Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and do-it-all rookie talent Eric Gray from Oklahoma to carry the load in the meantime.
Tampa Bay has $62 million in 2024 cap room that should allow it to give Barkley a multiyear contract. He's currently on a one-year, $10.1 million franchise tag.
His ability coupled with pass-catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the perimeter would force teams to pick their poison defensively.
Davante Adams to Buffalo Bills
Raiders receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick
Bills receive: WR Davante Adams
A Week 4 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins showcased just how good the Buffalo Bills could be in 2023. Although they've lost in the AFC playoffs four years in a row, the Bills could be a Davante Adams trade away from getting over the hump for their first-ever Super Bowl.
Gabe Davis is a fine second option to Stefon Diggs, but Adams is an entirely different caliber of player who would elevate the Buffalo offense to new heights.
The Bills only have $2.6 million in cap space this year and are projected to be over the cap for the 2024 season, but they don't have much invested in their receiver room outside of Diggs. Perhaps they could convince themselves that the duo of Adams and Diggs in tandem with Josh Allen could reap massive rewards.
General manager Brandon Beane would have to get creative from a cap perspective, but acquiring Adams would signal that the Bills are all-in on winning this year's Super Bowl.
Kirk Cousins to New England Patriots
Vikings receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick
Patriots receive: QB Kirk Cousins
With the most cap space available of any team in 2024, the Patriots have the finances to give Kirk Cousins an extension to be their starting quarterback for several years.
Mac Jones doesn't look to be the answer right now for head coach Bill Belichick, and losing simply doesn't exist in the DNA of the future Hall of Famer.
With a similar skill set to that of Jones—both make their money inside of structure—Cousins' transition period could be seamless within Bill O'Brien's offense.
The Vikings drafted former BYU signal-caller Jaren Hall on Day 3 this spring. He isn't Cousins, but trading Cousins would free up money and allow him to showcase if he could be the guy moving forward.
If he isn't, Minnesota would have New England's second-rounder (and its own first-round pick) to potentially grab a quarterback in the position-rich 2024 draft.
Tee Higgins to Arizona Cardinals
Bengals receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick, 2025 third-round pick
Cardinals receive: WR Tee Higgins
This would be an addition for both now and the future in Arizona.
The Cardinals are projected to have more than $50 million in cap space in 2024, while Spotrac estimates Tee Higgins' annual market value to be $22.6 million. If they traded for him, they'd have a new No. 1 target for whomever aligns under center next fall.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati would get Higgins out of the AFC, could give Ja'Marr Chase a hefty extension next offseason and would enable rookie wideouts Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas to step into larger roles.
By not relinquishing either of their first-round picks in this package, the Cardinals could potentially start fresh next season with USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye at quarterback with Higgins, Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson as his top three weapons.
Patrick Surtain II to Detroit Lions
Broncos receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
Lions recieve: CB Patrick Surtain II
After trading 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, the Lions could further cement themselves as NFC contenders by adding Patrick Surtain II.
Surtain is under contract through the 2024 season, and the Lions could exercise his fifth-year option next spring. They'd have the remainder of the year to plug him in and evaluate him before working on an extension.
The Lions are projected to be within the top 10 leaguewide of cap space in both 2024 and 2025. Surtain would immediately boost the Lions secondary while providing a hefty amount of draft capital to Denver in return.
Budda Baker to Philadelphia Eagles
Cardinals receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick, DL Marlon Tuipulotu
Eagles receive: Safety Budda Baker
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was critical to the Eagles' defense last season. He was tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) as the glue on the back end.
With Gardner-Johnson now in Detroit and nickel corner Avonte Maddox on IR (pectoral), the Eagles could round out one of the NFL's most feared units by adding Budda Baker.
A three-level defender, Baker isn't afraid to carry pass-catchers in man or attack alleys in the run game. He would provide a pop behind his pads that Eagles fans haven't seen from the safety spot since Brian Dawkins was in town.
Although the Eagles selected Sydney Brown with a third-round pick this spring, Baker is a win-now type of defender whose aggressiveness and throwback style of play would fit seamless into Sean Desai's defensive architecture.
With more than $47 million in cap space to work with next offseason, the Eagles could even extend Baker if they see fit.
