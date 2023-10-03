6 Shocking NFL Trades for Saquon Barkley, Stars on Struggling Teams After Week 4

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Although the NFL offseason is a thing of the past, trade rumors and hints of movement have yet to quiet down.

For many stars, early struggles have seen frustrations rise to all-time highs. Whether it be from a lack of team or individual success, idealizing greener pastures often remains in the forefront of talents looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

It takes two to iron out a deal. However, it's amazing how quick a deal can weld together when desperate times call for desperate measures and teams are searching for a final piece to the puzzle and future capital.

Now, winless or sub-.500 football through four weeks won't ultimately make or break a campaign's overall success, but as the true contenders begin to separate themselves, phone lines will heat up quickly. Adding immediate impact talent from teams that failed to meet expectations is always a focus point for title contenders,

For the struggling Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and others, reality has quickly set in.

For the Vikings, is Kirk Cousins the future under center? In Cincinnati, wideout Tee Higgins' name has been thrown around the trade block for months.