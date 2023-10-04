3 Players Packers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Packers have a serious problem on their hands at left tackle. David Bakhtiari is on injured reserve with another knee surgery. The former All-Pro has had four surgeries on his knee in the last three years.

It leaves the Packers in need of a solution at a critical position in both the short and long term. For now, the 2022 seventh-round pick is holding his own. He posted a clean sheet in Week 2 with no blown blocks, according to Sports Info Solutions, but he has since given up a sack and had four blown blocks over the last two games.

PFF has already charged two sacks to the second-year player.

As opposing defensive linemen get more film on Walker, it's possible that the deficiencies that made him a seventh-round pick are going to crop up.

If the Packers want to make a change it's probably going to take a trade. There aren't many good tackles out there on the free agent market but trading for someone like Jonah Williams would make sense.

Williams was forced to make the switch from left to right tackle for the Bengals this season and he's slated to be a free agent in 2024.