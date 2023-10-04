3 Players Packers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

3 Players Packers Must Target to Remain in the Playoff RaceOctober 4, 2023
It might not feel like it coming off a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, but the Green Bay Packers still find themselves on pace to be in the playoff race nearly a quarter of the way into the season.
If the season were to end today, the Packers would be one of five teams in the NFC vying for the final wildcard spot at 2-2.
It's obviously very early. Some of those 2-2 teams are going to continue to hover around .500 and fans will start paying attention to the standings as we get closer to the playoffs. Others are likely to head the other direction and start looking up mock drafts every Monday morning.
If the Packers want to be in that first group, they make some moves to improve their roster. Whether it be a trade target or a free agent who could help address their weaknesses, here are three players they should be looking into to stay in the playoff hunt.
OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
The Packers have a serious problem on their hands at left tackle. David Bakhtiari is on injured reserve with another knee surgery. The former All-Pro has had four surgeries on his knee in the last three years.
It leaves the Packers in need of a solution at a critical position in both the short and long term. For now, the 2022 seventh-round pick is holding his own. He posted a clean sheet in Week 2 with no blown blocks, according to Sports Info Solutions, but he has since given up a sack and had four blown blocks over the last two games.
PFF has already charged two sacks to the second-year player.
As opposing defensive linemen get more film on Walker, it's possible that the deficiencies that made him a seventh-round pick are going to crop up.
If the Packers want to make a change it's probably going to take a trade. There aren't many good tackles out there on the free agent market but trading for someone like Jonah Williams would make sense.
Williams was forced to make the switch from left to right tackle for the Bengals this season and he's slated to be a free agent in 2024.
With the Bengals struggling and sitting at 1-3, they could be willing to part with Williams for the right price before the trade deadline.
C Ben Jones, Free Agent
The problems on the offensive line don't just extend to the left tackle position. Josh Myers play at center has been an issue through the first four weeks of the season and it might be worth looking into replacing him.
Myers started there all of last season and rarely raised his level of play above adequate. He finished the season with a 60.4 PFF grade while allowing three sacks. This year, he has shown few signs of growth, he's already given up a sack and his grade is 57.0.
With Jenkins and Baktiari out, this Packers offensive line could use a veteran capable of providing stability and leadership. Moving Zach Tom to the pivot is out of the question given how good he has been at right tackle.
This could be a job for Ben Jones. The former Tennessee Titan is 34 years old but he posted a PFF grade of 71.9 while allowing just one sack on 682 snaps last season.
Jones was released by the Titans with a failed physical designation but he hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL. If he's healthy, he would be a logical addition.
WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
The Packers have taken a patient approach at wide receiver for the last few seasons. They have insisted on riding with their young guys and they have a few promising options as a result.
But if they want to compete in 2024 and make the postseason, adding another bonafide threat would give the offense the boost it needs.
The Lions game was a great example. Romeo Doubs put in a great performance as Jordan Love's No. 1 option. He turned 13 targets into nine receptions for 95 yards and kept the chains moving.
Jayden Reed had 55 yards receiving on three catches with 44 of those coming on one play. Christian Watson finally returned to the lineup and had 25 yards with a touchdown. Love is learning to rely on Doubs as a chain-mover while targeting Reed and Watson on big plays.
Adding one more deep threat could be enough to really unlock this passing game, which is good because the run game has struggled behind an offensive line that is beat up.
Marquise Brown is a name to track as the trade deadline approaches. He's in the final year of his contract and the Cardinals still don't have Kyler Murray in the lineup. He could be available. At 26, he could wind up being a part of the young core the Packers already have lined up.