The People's Guide to the 2023-24 NHL Season

1 of 4

Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In the spirit of not getting bogged down and making this actually useful, I'm going to start out as your wingwoman. Here's one thing you can say about each team at the bar or around the water cooler to sound in-the-know—but not too suspicious—as hockey starts repopulating the TVs.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: "They bettah keep this Matthew Poitras kid in the lineup, Don Sweeney can't trade anothah first-round pick at the deadline this time."

Buffalo Sabres: "Sure, Connor Bedard might win the Calder. But Devon Levi could bring us back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and I'll take that all day."

Detroit Red Wings: "There's nothing Michiganders love more than Michigan, and now that Alex DeBrincat is back home, there's no reason he won't have his third career 40-plus-goal season. Might even pot 50."

Florida Panthers: "All this talk about Matthew Tkachuk and his contract is valid, and we know he's going to put on another show this season. But can we talk about Carter Verhaeghe?"

Montreal Canadiens: I wouldn't particularly recommend faking it until you make it around such a passionate fanbase. At your own risk: "Samuel Montembeault really improved last season, huh? Between playing for a new contract, and Cayden Primeau still being young, maybe he'll become a No. 1 goalie."

Ottawa Senators: "Can't believe the team snagged one of the only promising goalies on the offseason market in Joonas Korpisalo. Between the youth movement returning to health and a stacked defense, who needs Ryan Reynolds?"

Tampa Bay Lightning: "If the Lightning do one thing well, it's the ability to flip the switch at the last second and enter playoff mode. I'm concerned about waning depth and an aging core, sure, but Andrei Vasilevskiy's early-season back injury shouldn't throw things off too much—as long as he comes back fully healthy."

Toronto Maple Leafs: "Between finally getting out of the first round last season, the addition of gnarly Tyler Bertuzzi and a healthy Auston Matthews, it's not even delusional to have hope this season. Let's enjoy it."

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: "People are sleeping on how impactful the Dmitry Orlov signing could be. We might have the best defense core in the league."

Columbus Blue Jackets: "Lovely weather we're having! Just kidding. Time to put the Mike Babcock era (0-0-0) behind us and focus on Adam 'Golden boy' Fantilli."

New Jersey Devils: "In five years we'll look at Jack Hughes' contract as the beginning of the spider web that led us to the Stanley Cup, between his breakout, and all of the signings and re-signings the contract structure made possible."

New York Islanders: "To be fair to Lou Lamoriello, at least we didn't get any worse."

New York Rangers: "Everybody's talking about the Devils, and let 'em. In Igor Shesterkin and our 12,000 captains we trust."

Philadelphia Flyers: "At least Danny Briere actually did something to move the rebuild along. Now we get to spend the season being shamelessly excited about young talent, knowing the team won't be good but at least we're getting somewhere."

Pittsburgh Penguins: "Everyone's talking about Erik Karlsson, as they should. But don't let the value Reilly Smith adds to an aging top-six fly under the radar." Bonus points if you mention his goal clinched the Golden Knights' Cup, but no need to show off.

Washington Capitals: "New head coach Spencer Carbery has long been considered an exciting up-and-comer. At least we can look forward to seeing what he's made of and Alex Ovechkin inching closer to the all-time goals record this season."

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: "Our 2022 No. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley said he was going back to the University of Minnesota but decided to sign with the Coyotes and have a chance to play in the NHL sooner instead. We'll take all the pleasant surprises we can get."

Chicago Blackhawks: "Bedard's shot and accuracy have widely been his selling points, but did you see those preseason plays he made—especially to Corey Perry. Looks like GM Kyle Davidson has assembled a decent enough team of veterans around our young savior, and maybe the kid isn't all about his shot."

Colorado Avalanche: "The Avs still have the best defenseman in the league—Cale Makar—and he's only getting better. We've still got Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The injury report became absolutely ridiculous last season, but if the roster stays healthy the Avalanche are not close to being done."

Dallas Stars: "I'm sick of hearing about how underrated Jason Robertson is. He was a top-10 scorer last season at only 24 years old. Anyone still calling him underrated just doesn't watch the Stars enough."

Minnesota Wild: "It's Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy's world, and we are all just patiently living in it, waiting for them to realize that themselves."

Nashville Predators: "You don't just throw the team away and start tanking when you've got a goalie like Juuse Saros in net. GM Barry Trotz knows what he's doing, and I'm excited to see how he navigates a delicate situation."

St. Louis Blues: "Can we just bang out the seven-game winning streak, seven-game losing streak and melodramatic Jordan Binnington moment early on this year?"

Winnipeg Jets: "We signed Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele to identical seven-year, $8.5 million AAV contract extensions. This means they are staying put right? Right? This is fine. Everything's fine."

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: "Trevor Zegras is signed to a very fair bridge deal, and head coach Greg Cronin is an absolute boss. Things might actually be looking up in Anaheim."

Calgary Flames: "There's no way every key player has a down year at the same time for the second consecutive season, right? Right?"

Edmonton Oilers: "Connor McDavid this, Leon Draisaitl that. It's Evan Bouchard szn, baby."

Los Angeles Kings: "The goaltending situation is particularly interesting, with Pheonix Copley returning and Cam Talbot signing a bargain, one-year deal. Management may need to figure something else out if the Kings want to make a real playoff run this season."

San Jose Sharks: "Macklin Celebrini, Cole Eiserman and/or Ivan Demidov would look great in teal."

Vancouver Canucks: "Hey, Thatcher Demko is healthy, the defense will probably be harder to play against and Quinn Hughes might get a mental boost from becoming the captain. Is this the year the Canucks sneak back into the playoffs, or at least give up and start tanking? Elias Pettersson is an RFA next summer."