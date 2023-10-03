49ers' Armstead Trolls Giants' Daniel Jones, Says QB 'Let' Seahawks D Have Career Day

Al Bello/Getty Images

Amid quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants' offensive struggles against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead cracked a joke about being let down that the Niners weren't afforded the same opportunity.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Armstead lamented the fact that Jones got the ball out quickly when he faced the 49ers, and didn't "let" the San Francisco defense have a career day, unlike the Seahawks:

The Niners easily took down the G-Men on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 by a 30-12 score, but the Seattle defense truly feasted in a 24-3 win on Monday Night Football in Week 4, racking up 11 sacks.

While listless against San Francisco with 150 total yards of offense, Jones was only sacked twice and threw one interception, largely due to the fact that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka seemingly made a concerted effort to have Jones make quick decisions.

That led to a measly 4.3 yards per attempt for Jones, which was nowhere near enough to keep pace with the Niners' high-powered offense.

On Monday night, New York's lack of offensive success had more to do with the offensive line's inability to protect Jones from Seattle's ferocious pass rush.

Jones completed a solid 27 of his 34 passing attempts for 203 yards, but he didn't throw a touchdown and was intercepted twice, including a 97-yard pick-six by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Additionally, the Seahawks tied their franchise record with 11 sacks, which was a mark originally set in 1986.

Witherspoon, Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu all had two sacks each, underscoring Seattle's defensive dominance.

Seattle improved to 3-1 with the victory, putting it one game behind the 4-0 49ers for the NFC West lead, while the Giants dropped to a disappointing 1-3 after being a surprise playoff team last season.

The Giants are in disarray in essentially all areas, but offense has been an especially big issue, as they have scored 12 or fewer points in all three of their losses.

Their only quality offensive performance was in a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals when they overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to win 31-28.