Michael Jordan's Net Worth Reaches $3B; 1st Athlete Among USA's 400 Wealthiest People

Michael Jordan was already the gold standard on the court.

Now he's the gold standard for athletes when it comes to net worth as well.

According to Justin Birnbaum of Forbes, His Airness is the first athlete to rank among the United States' 400 wealthiest people on the Forbes 400 list. The Basketball Hall of Famer made the list in large part because of his sale of the Charlotte Hornets, which gave him an estimated worth of approximately $3 billion.

While Jordan is still best known for his accolades on the court as a six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls, his biggest financial impact has come outside the lines. Birnbaum noted he earned approximately $2.4 billion (pre-tax) through partnerships with Nike, Gatorade, McDonald's, Hanes and more.

That stands in stark comparison to the $93.9 million he made as a player during an era when player salaries were generally not as high as they are today.

Now with the addition of the money he made by selling his majority stake in the Hornets at a $3 billion valuation—the second-highest sale price in NBA history—he is a member of the Forbes 400.

"Michael's one of the few people that have had success three times," Washington Wizards governor Ted Leonsis, who has partnered with Jordan in the past, said.

"A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and [we] never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn't work. He's had three mega successes."

Everyone is still trying to be like Mike, but he isn't the only athlete to become a billionaire.

Birnbaum noted LeBron James and Tiger Woods have also both crossed the billionaire threshold, although they still have some earning to do if they are going to catch Jordan and make the Forbes list.

MJ isn't going anywhere in the world of sports either, as he retained a small stake in the Hornets and cofounded Cup Series team 23XI Racing with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in NASCAR.