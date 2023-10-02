Patriots Rumors: Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez Out Indefinitely With Injuries

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The New England Patriots are set to be without two of their best defensive players for a while.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez and veteran linebacker Matthew Judon are out indefinitely due to injuries suffered in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gonzalez suffered a dislocated shoulder. Both of them are seeking second opinions on their injuries, per Schefter.

Gonzalez, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game when he tackled Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. He initially was deemed questionable to return before being ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

Dallas took full advantage of Gonzalez being off the field, as Dak Prescott threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on the very next play. New England went on to suffer a 38-3 loss, which is the largest in head coach Bill Belichick's 29-year career and 24 seasons with the team.

Judon exited the game in the fourth quarter, and his loss deals a significant blow to New England's pass-rush. The 31-year-old leads the team with four sacks, which is tied for sixth-most in the NFL. He also has 13 total tackles this year and is one of the team's locker-room leaders.

"Devastating," veteran defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr. said of Judon after Sunday's game. "He was in good spirits. We'll be with him mentally throughout this year and I know he'll be with us too. There will be some guys behind him stepping up and filling his spot."

The 17th overall pick in this year's draft out of Oregon, Gonzalez had played all but one defensive snap through the first three games of his career. He has 17 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one sack so far this year. The 21-year-old has quickly established himself as a shutdown cornerback with impressive performances against star receivers like Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson.

With Gonzalez sidelined, the Patriots are left thin at the cornerback position. They will have to rely on a rotation of reserves in Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills.