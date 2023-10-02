Patriots Rumors: Christian Gonzalez Expected to Miss 'Some Time' with Shoulder Injury

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was off to a stellar start to his NFL career, but he's reportedly set to be away from the field for a while.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gonzalez is "expected to miss some time" after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He's "undergoing tests to determine further damage," according to Howe.

