    Patriots Rumors: Christian Gonzalez Expected to Miss 'Some Time' with Shoulder Injury

    Doric SamOctober 2, 2023

    New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

    New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was off to a stellar start to his NFL career, but he's reportedly set to be away from the field for a while.

    Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gonzalez is "expected to miss some time" after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

    He's "undergoing tests to determine further damage," according to Howe.

