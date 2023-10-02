X

    Photo: Chris Paul Wears Warriors Jersey for 1st Time Since Trade at 2023 Media Day

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul poses for photos during the NBA team's media day in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Even after 82 games, this still might look a little odd.

    The Golden State Warriors held their media day Monday, which meant fans got their first shots of Chris Paul in his new uniform.

    Plenty of big names around the NBA have changed teams in recent years, and older players landing with a contender in pursuit of a championship is a tradition that stretches back decades.

    But news of Paul's move to Golden State was jarring when it first happened. The 38-year-old has experienced plenty of playoff heartbreak at the Warriors' hands, and he has maintained a competitive rivalry with Stephen Curry since they share a position.

    This collaboration may continue feel weird even when Paul is stepping onto the court for opening night Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.

