Photo: Chris Paul Wears Warriors Jersey for 1st Time Since Trade at 2023 Media Day

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Even after 82 games, this still might look a little odd.

The Golden State Warriors held their media day Monday, which meant fans got their first shots of Chris Paul in his new uniform.

Plenty of big names around the NBA have changed teams in recent years, and older players landing with a contender in pursuit of a championship is a tradition that stretches back decades.

But news of Paul's move to Golden State was jarring when it first happened. The 38-year-old has experienced plenty of playoff heartbreak at the Warriors' hands, and he has maintained a competitive rivalry with Stephen Curry since they share a position.