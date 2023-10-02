Bulls' Lonzo Ball: 'Definitely Plan on Playing Again' Despite Knee Injuries, Rumors

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball fully expects to play again despite the challenge presented by his significant knee injuries.

Ball spoke about his recovery Monday, saying that he fully intends to return to the court and that he is happy with his rehab.

"(I feel) pretty good," Ball told reporters. "About halfway through the rehab process. Got a long ways ahead of me, but each week I've been progressing, I'm just trying to stay positive and take it day by day. I definitely plan on playing again. I'm only 25 and I felt like the rehab process is going well so far... it's just keeping my head up and keep going to work."

Ball has not played since January 2022 and is likely to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

He had his third knee surgery in March and there has been speculation in the media and even reportedly from the Bulls organization itself that he may never play again as a result of his knee issues.

However, Ball's optimism is a good sign.

Ball was solid during 35 games with the Bulls in 2021-22, averaging 13 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Teammate Nikola Vučević has said that the team operates better with him in the lineup.