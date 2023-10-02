Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte Welterweight Boxing Fight Date and Location Set

Set Number: X164350 TK1

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN's Mike Coppinger on Monday that Ryan Garcia will face Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2 at San Antonio's Alamodome.

The welterweight bout will be streamed on DAZN. It will be Garcia's first fight since his loss to Gervonta Davis, the first defeat of his career.

