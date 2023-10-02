X

    Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte Welterweight Boxing Fight Date and Location Set

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    Boxing: Ryan Garcia defends himself vs Gervonta Davis during fight at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas, NV 4/22/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164350 TK1)
    

    Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN's Mike Coppinger on Monday that Ryan Garcia will face Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2 at San Antonio's Alamodome.

    The welterweight bout will be streamed on DAZN. It will be Garcia's first fight since his loss to Gervonta Davis, the first defeat of his career.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

