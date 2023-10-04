3 Players Raiders Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

3 Players Raiders Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff RaceOctober 4, 2023
If the Las Vegas Raiders don't put together some wins soon, this season is going to drift into lost cause territory quickly.
After winning the season opener against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have now dropped three straight and things aren't looking good for Josh McDaniels and Co. While a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a bloodbath, the Silver and Black have been competitive in each of their last two losses. A five-point loss to the Steelers at home was ugly, but a seven-point road loss to the Chargers on the road isn't a crushing defeat.
Outside of the Bills game, the Raiders have been reasonably competitive. But if they are going to salvage this bad start it has to begin with a good game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football this week.
It also might require some aggression in adding to the roster. If the goal this season is to be competitive and get involved in the playoff race then this roster is going to need some reinforcements.
Here are three players they should target through free agency or trade who could help take them hunt for a playoff spot.
Edge Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in the offseason that the Minnesota Vikings considered trading Danielle Hunter before they ultimately signed him to a new one-year contract worth up to $20 million.
According to the new contact, the Vikings aren't allowed to use the franchise tag on Hunter next offseason so they'll either need to pay the man or let him take his talents elsewhere. Given those options, they might be willing to trade him, especially on the heels of their own 1-3 start.
The Raiders pass rush could certainly use more teeth. In three games they have generated just seven sacks. For context, they allowed Khalil Mack to rack up six sacks on his own in Sunday's game.
Chandler Jones was signed to beef up the pass rushing last season. The team released him prior to Week 4's game after he was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.
Tyree Wilson, the team's first-round pick who is coming off a foot injury, is only playing 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps and is a work in progress.
Hunter's arrival in Sin City would give the Raiders two legit veteran pass-rushers to trust in Hunter and Maxx Crosby. It wouldn't be the cheapest move but it would give the Raiders a meaningful boost on defense.
DT Matt Ioannidis, Free Agent
Bringing on a veteran edge defender like Danielle Hunter could transform the defense, but even a signing like Matt Ioannidis could do the defensive front a lot of good.
The Raiders have needed talent at defensive tackle for a while now. Jerry Tillery's 49.3 grade from PFF is 102nd among 125 interior defenders this season. Bilal Nichols is even worse at 45.2. John Jenkins leads the way with a 60.5 grade which still isn't a good sign for the whole unit.
The grades aren't the only indicator that the Raiders interior is struggling. They've also registered just one sack (Tillery) and four quarterback hits.
Matt Ioannidis remains a free agent four weeks through the season, but he logged a 66.4 grade from PFF and has some pass-rushing upside.
Even if the Raiders don't believe they can get back in the playoff race, they should be trying to keep Maxx Crosby happy. He's a building block for whatever the future of the franchise looks like and he desperately needs help along the defensive line.
Signing Ioannidis would be an easy way to give him some.
LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are passable starting linebackers in the league today. However, it's going to take more than passable to contend in a division that features Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Whether it's 2023 or 2024, if the Raiders are going to be in the playoff hunt, they have to find ways to upgrade the defense.
If they were to target Devin White in a trade, they could speed up the process of building this defense for the long haul while also keeping an eye toward the future. The 25-year-old requested a trade this offseason before publicly burying the hatchet with the team that drafted him.
The tension might have been temporarily relieved, but the point of contention between the player and the club still exists. White does not have a contract extension and is set to be a free agent in 2024.
If the Bucs get the sense that they aren't going to be able to agree to terms with their star linebacker, then they might be interested in trading him for draft capital now.
That would give the Raiders an opportunity to upgrade the middle of their defense and hit a new level this season.