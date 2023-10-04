3 Players Raiders Must Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If the Las Vegas Raiders don't put together some wins soon, this season is going to drift into lost cause territory quickly.

After winning the season opener against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have now dropped three straight and things aren't looking good for Josh McDaniels and Co. While a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a bloodbath, the Silver and Black have been competitive in each of their last two losses. A five-point loss to the Steelers at home was ugly, but a seven-point road loss to the Chargers on the road isn't a crushing defeat.

Outside of the Bills game, the Raiders have been reasonably competitive. But if they are going to salvage this bad start it has to begin with a good game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football this week.

It also might require some aggression in adding to the roster. If the goal this season is to be competitive and get involved in the playoff race then this roster is going to need some reinforcements.