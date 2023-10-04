3 Players Cowboys Must Target to Remain in the Playoff Race

1 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It might just be time for a La'el Collins homecoming. The right tackle made his name playing for the Cowboys. He registered 71 starts playing both guard and tackle from 2015-2021.

He was ultimately let go in the 2022 offseason where he signed with the Bengals and ended up starting 15 games for them last season.

Collins remains a free agent through the first four weeks of the season. The 30-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season but he's close enough to a return that around 12 teams have reportedly contacted the tackle.

Collins was released by the Bengals, in part, because it cleared $7.7 million in cap space. They also signed Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason and moved Jonah Williams over to right tackle. They made all the moves necessary to replace him and he became expendable.

Collins is still capable of playing at a higher level than many tackles in the league. His prior experience at guard would make him an incredibly useful player for a Cowboys offensive line that has been beat up.

Tyron Smith missed Sunday's game with a knee injury. Tyler Biadasz, Chuma Edoga and Zack Martin also made appearances on the injury report.