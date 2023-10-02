Seahawks vs. Giants: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

2 of 2

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Kenneth Walker Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has already totaled 204 yards on the ground so far this season, highlighted by a 97-yard performance in Seattle's Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers 37-27. (Walker also found the end zone twice, as he did in Week 2 when the Seahawks squeaked by the Detroit Lions in overtime 37-31.)

Walker had 64 rushing yards on the nose in Week 1 and 43 in Week 2, but you should certainly expect him to top 64.5 in Week 4 against the Giants. New York actually hasn't been terrible against the run solely when it comes to yards per game; the Giants are fifth-best in that category, with 138.

However, last week the Giants defense gave up the 11th-most rushing yards of any team, including 85 to Christian McCaffrey. Walker doesn't even have to have as good a day as McCaffrey did to hit on this prop.

Incidentally, the Giants are also giving up the second-most rushing touchdowns per game, with two (tied with Carolina). You may want to take a look at the Kenneth Walker Anytime TD prop (currently -110).

DK Metcalf Over 60.5 Yards (-125)

The Seahawks aren't favored by much in this matchup, and if you want to assume the game never gets out of hand as a result, you can expect Geno Smith to be spreading the ball around.

In a close game, if Kenneth Walker can top 64.5 yards on the ground, then wideout DK Metcalf can haul in at least 61.

Metcalf is coming off 112 yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. In Week 2, he put up 75 on the Detroit Lions.

The Giants secondary is giving up 223.7 passing yards per game on average, the 14th most in the league. Last week against the 49ers, New York gave up 300. This is a prop you can feel good about.

Daniel Jones Over 34.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

This isn't an earth-shattering prop, considering that Daniel Jones is the Giants' second-most-productive rusher on the season after actual running back Saquon Barkley.

But with Barkley expected to miss Monday night's action with a high ankle sprain, you can all but assume Jones will help fill the void when it comes to the ground game.

Jones is only averaging 36 rushing yards per game this season, down from 44.25 in 2022. But he's topped 34.5 twice, in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Given that Jones has at least one interception in every game so far this season (Daniel Jones Over 0.5 Interceptions is currently at +110 and definitely worth looking into), perhaps he'll be even further inclined to keep the ball tucked when his back is against the wall.

Monday Night Football odds from DraftKings.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).