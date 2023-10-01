Yankees News: Sean Casey Asked by Boone, Cashman to Return as Hitting Coach for 2024

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In just over two months of work, Sean Casey has apparently left quite the mark on the New York Yankees as he said Sunday that the organization wants to bring the former three-time All-Star back as their hitting coach, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

"They've asked me to come back," Casey said Sunday. "I just gotta figure out—talk to my daughters and have a couple conversations I need to have before I can say for sure."

"I've talked to both those guys [general manager Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone]. Just trying to figure out what to do."

Casey, 49, was hired by New York over the All-Star break after the firing of Dillon Lawson, signing a contract that runs through the end of the season.

The organization's intention to bring Casey back reinforces that it is opting to stick with Boone despite the Yankees underachieving and missing the playoffs. Fans have been calling for the managed to be fired ever since last season when they made it to the ALCS and got swept by the Houston Astros.

And those calls have only gotten louder this season with the struggles.

Casey, who's a good friend of Boone, didn't make much of a difference for New York's offense, as it remained inconsistent throughout the campaign.

The Yankees have a .227 team batting average, only better than the Oakland Athletics, who entered Sunday with 111 losses.

However, the players seemed to greatly appreciate Casey and his upbeat energy, wanting to see what kind of impact he could have over a full season.

"Sean's been great," captain Aaron Judge said. "He brings a different philosophy. I think he brings a positive attitude to help guys stay locked in on their at-bats. We got all the numbers, we got all the information, but then it's just about you stepping in the box and feeling like you're the greatest hitter on the planet every single time you step in the box. He's been a great addition. Hopefully he stays. We'll see what happens."

Casey said he hopes to make a decision soon following the conclusion of the season and a discussion with his family.