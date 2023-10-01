Tim Wakefield Dies at Age 57; Won 2 MLB World Series Titles with Red Sox

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield has died, the Boston Red Sox announced Sunday.

Wakefield was 57 years old.

The Red Sox announced September 28 that Wakefield was "undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness," per ESPN.

Wakefield pitched in Boston from 1995 to 2011 and played a key role in the 2004 ALCS win that led to the team's first World Series championship since 1918.

The right-hander was the winning pitcher in an unforgettable ALCS Game 5 comeback victory against the New York Yankees. Wakefield finished out a game that was, at the time, the longest in MLB playoff history with a three-out 14th inning.

Wakefield was also a member of the Red Sox during their championship 2007 season. He finished the campaign with a 17-12 record to help Boston enter the postseason at the top of the AL East.

Named an All-Star in 2009, Wakefield finished his career having set franchise records for games started (43) and innings pitched (3,006.0). He sits behind only Roger Clemens and Cy Young for the most wins (186) and just Clemens for the most strikeouts (204) in Red Sox history.

Wakefield was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

"It's a huge honor. I'm over the moon excited about it and it's an honor," Wakefield said about his induction in 2016, per NESN. "I'm grateful to have played for the Red Sox for 17 years and now to be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame is truly an honor."

Wakefield remained a part of the Red Sox following his retirement. He began working as a pregame and postgame Red Sox broadcaster for NESN in 2012 and worked with the Red Sox Foundation starting in 2013.