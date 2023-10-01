Video: Simone Biles Makes History at World Championships, Has Skill Named After Her

Video: Simone Biles Makes History at World Championships, Has Skill Named After HerOctober 1, 2023
At age 26, most gymnasts have long since hung up their leotards.
Simone Biles isn't most gymnasts.
The American superstar pulled off arguably her greatest feat yet during Sunday's World Championships, becoming the first woman to pull off the Yurchenko double pike in international competition. The move will now be christened the Biles II.
NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBCOlympics
SIMONE HAS DONE IT‼️<br><br>Simone Biles is the first female gymnast to perform the Yurchenko double pike on vault internationally and the skill is now officially called the "Biles II". <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Antwerp2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Antwerp2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/d6wjjzDxpM">pic.twitter.com/d6wjjzDxpM</a>
Earlier this year, Biles became the oldest woman to win the U.S. Gymnastics championships. She's the oldest woman to make the United States' roster for the World Championships in over 50 years.
If Sunday is any indication, Biles does not appear to be missing a beat.
She appears destined to earn a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics, which would also create history as the U.S. typically relies on a crop of younger gymnasts. After a relatively disappointing 2020 Summer Games, the world may just have to watch on as Biles makes history.