Video: Simone Biles Makes History at World Championships, Has Skill Named After Her

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

At age 26, most gymnasts have long since hung up their leotards.

Simone Biles isn't most gymnasts.

The American superstar pulled off arguably her greatest feat yet during Sunday's World Championships, becoming the first woman to pull off the Yurchenko double pike in international competition. The move will now be christened the Biles II.

Earlier this year, Biles became the oldest woman to win the U.S. Gymnastics championships. She's the oldest woman to make the United States' roster for the World Championships in over 50 years.

If Sunday is any indication, Biles does not appear to be missing a beat.