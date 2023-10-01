X

    NFL Fans Adore 'Toy Story' Videos of Trevor Lawrence, Jags' Win vs. Bijan, Falcons

    October 1, 2023

    This handout from an animated video provided by ESPN shows a scene inside Andy's Room from "Toy Story" that will be used for "Toy Story Funday Football," an alternate broadcast on ESPN+ and Disney+ for the Oct. 1, 2023, game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. This is the second time ESPN is doing an animated presentation of a game using Disney characters as an alternate broadcast.
    The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-7 in London on Sunday morning, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's solid game and a stout effort from the defense.

    But let's be honest—the real star of the show was ESPN's Toy Story simulcast.

    NFL fans were loving the animated version of Sunday's game:

    There have been some glitches but the Toy Story game is really well done.<br><br>The NFL has a chip in each player's shoulder pads to track movement &amp; then combines that with Hawkeye optical tracking (like tennis) to animate the game in real-time.<br><br>Great work 👏<a href="https://t.co/8NBWg5MKdz">pic.twitter.com/8NBWg5MKdz</a>

    The Toy Story broadcast of the Jacksonville-Atlanta game is pretty cool. Great way to get young kids engaged in the NFL. It also reminds me that I need to see Toy Story. Haven't seen any of the movies.

    i'm dying at the Disney + Toy Story NFL broadcast, where the announcers are just doing sincere, adult-focused play-by-play and analysis but every once in a while they have to go "and oh no, Zurg is here!"

    Was sold off the Toy Story/NFL crossover immediately after this. Disney Plus it is! <a href="https://t.co/nyGTDuKGF7">pic.twitter.com/nyGTDuKGF7</a>

    The Toy Story broadcast is actually doing a pretty great job explaining NFL rules to younger kids. <br><br>Now, just explain to us adults what a catch is.

    Aside from obvious technical issues, this Toy Story version of the game is pretty incredible. <br><br>Slinky Dog standing in for the chains is A grade genius level creativity. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATLvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATLvsJAX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ToyStory?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ToyStory</a> <a href="https://t.co/1E409y2QFb">pic.twitter.com/1E409y2QFb</a>

    Yea the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Disney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Disney</a> got this Toy Story broadcast right! My mini-me is loving it 😂

    As for the game itself, Lawrence spread the ball around and cut up the Falcons' defense, finishing 23-of-30 for 207 yards and a score. Christian Kirk (eight receptions for 84 yards), Evan Engram (seven catches for 59 yards) and Calvin Ridley (two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown) provided the firepower.

    The Falcons, meanwhile, ignored some of their most talented toys. While Bijan Robinson was fantastic (14 carries for 105 yards, five catches for 32 yards), tight end Kyle Pitts was yet again a non-factor, targeted just four times (two catches for 21 yards).

    Wideout Drake London didn't have much more of an impact, catching three passes for 28 yards, though he did find the end zone.

    Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled in this one, finishing 19-of-31 for 101 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions (including a pick six) and four sacks. He's offered a mixed bag for the 2-2 Falcons as his first season as the undisputed starter, and if he doesn't improve his play, Atlanta may find itself looking to move up the draft board come April in an effort to land a player like Caleb Williams.

    These Falcons are loaded with talent on offense, but their success will start and end with Ridder's play. In London—both in real life and animated form—Ridder wasn't good enough.