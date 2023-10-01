NFL Fans Adore 'Toy Story' Videos of Trevor Lawrence, Jags' Win vs. Bijan, Falcons

ESPN via AP

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-7 in London on Sunday morning, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's solid game and a stout effort from the defense.

But let's be honest—the real star of the show was ESPN's Toy Story simulcast.

NFL fans were loving the animated version of Sunday's game:

As for the game itself, Lawrence spread the ball around and cut up the Falcons' defense, finishing 23-of-30 for 207 yards and a score. Christian Kirk (eight receptions for 84 yards), Evan Engram (seven catches for 59 yards) and Calvin Ridley (two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown) provided the firepower.

The Falcons, meanwhile, ignored some of their most talented toys. While Bijan Robinson was fantastic (14 carries for 105 yards, five catches for 32 yards), tight end Kyle Pitts was yet again a non-factor, targeted just four times (two catches for 21 yards).

Wideout Drake London didn't have much more of an impact, catching three passes for 28 yards, though he did find the end zone.

Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled in this one, finishing 19-of-31 for 101 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions (including a pick six) and four sacks. He's offered a mixed bag for the 2-2 Falcons as his first season as the undisputed starter, and if he doesn't improve his play, Atlanta may find itself looking to move up the draft board come April in an effort to land a player like Caleb Williams.