Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Advises Team 'Not to Point Fingers' amid Losing Streak

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly spoke with the team during a Saturday meeting and urged players not to point fingers amid a two-game losing streak, according to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

It was the first time Rodgers has seen his teammates since tearing his achilles in Week 1, as the star quarterback has since undergone surgery.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added that there has been infighting between the offense and defense in the last two weeks:

It hasn't helped that Rodgers' replacement, Zach Wilson, has struggled mightily since being thrust back into the starting role, throwing for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in parts of three games while taking eight sacks.

Wins may not be a quarterback stat, according to a certain sect of NFL pundits, but it's hard to ignore that the Jets are just 8-16 over the past three seasons when the 24-year-old Wilson starts.

It's also hard to ignore that the Jets—loaded with offensive playmakers like wideouts Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard and running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook—are last in the NFL in both passing yards (133.7 YPG) and scoring (14 PPG).

While the defense hasn't been dominant to this point, it has been far more competent than the offense, holding opponents to 20.3 points (12th in the NFL) and 351.3 yards per contest (19th) while forcing four turnovers and sacking the quarterback six times.

But until the Jets get better quarterback play, team chemistry isn't going to matter much. Wilson has been poor, and the Jets are sinking in the process.