TMZ: Super Bowl Champion Dion Lewis Told Police He'd Spit in Their Face if Touched

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Former NFL player Dion Lewis was arrested earlier in September and charged with misdemeanor trespassing after becoming "unruly and belligerent" at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, per TMZ Sports.

Lewis reportedly threatened to spit in one of his arresting officers faces and called police at the scene "p-ssies," according to TMZ. Police said they had escorted Lewis from the venue and told him he had to either take a cab or order an Uber, but no other punishments would occur.

But Lewis reportedly refused to leave, causing enough of a scene to result in his arrest.