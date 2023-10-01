X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    TMZ: Super Bowl Champion Dion Lewis Told Police He'd Spit in Their Face if Touched

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Dion Lewis #33 of the New York Giants exits the field after their 17-12 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Former NFL player Dion Lewis was arrested earlier in September and charged with misdemeanor trespassing after becoming "unruly and belligerent" at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, per TMZ Sports.

    Lewis reportedly threatened to spit in one of his arresting officers faces and called police at the scene "p-ssies," according to TMZ. Police said they had escorted Lewis from the venue and told him he had to either take a cab or order an Uber, but no other punishments would occur.

    But Lewis reportedly refused to leave, causing enough of a scene to result in his arrest.

    The 33-year-old spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, rushing for 2,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Pats in 2016.

    TMZ: Super Bowl Champion Dion Lewis Told Police He'd Spit in Their Face if Touched
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon