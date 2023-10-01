TMZ: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Have Dinner with Celebs Ahead of Chiefs vs. Jets

TMZ: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Have Dinner with Celebs Ahead of Chiefs vs. JetsOctober 1, 2023
Taylor Swift—who suddenly found herself in the middle of the NFL storm after attending the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Chicago Bears last week amid rumors she's dating superstar tight end Travis Kelce—reportedly had dinner with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and actors Blake Lively and Sophie Turner on Saturday night, per TMZ Sports.
According to that report, "Taylor and crew hit Italian hotspot Emilio's Ballato in NYC Saturday night—arriving with Blake and later joined by Sophie and Mahomes, who she recently got acquainted with last weekend following Kansas City's win at home."
Swift's appearance at the game, in Kelce's box next to his mother Donna, has had a palpable effect on the tight end's online popularity:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Taylor Swift further put Travis Kelce on the map this past week. Kelce gained over 860,000 Instagram followers – more than 2023's voted-on top 100 NFL players combined, per <a href="https://twitter.com/bknown_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bknown_</a> . He has gained more followers in September than he did following all three Super Bowls he played…
He may get another bump shortly, as the pop singer will reportedly be attending Kansas City's Sunday night clash with the New York Jets.