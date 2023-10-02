B/R Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: October

0 of 10

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's official, the 2023 calendar is in the championship rounds.

And while non-sports fans may drift toward preparing for imminent holidays, those who connect their revelry to in-ring celebrations still have plenty to look forward to.

No fewer than 11 world title fights are on the docket to wrap up the year, and they'll include several fighters for whom reasonable claims for pound-for-pound inclusion can be made. And that doesn't include WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, who'll risk his status, if not his title, in a 10-round special event against ex-UFC king Francis Ngannou later this month.

Put it all together and there's plenty of reason for the B/R combat team to reconvene for an update to its running top-10 list across all weights. The go-to rubric, as always, includes recent results, past performances and input from other respected sources, including The Ring and Boxing Scene.