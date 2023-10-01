X

    NBC: Joe LaCava Texted Rory McIlroy's Camp 'Love You Guys' After Altercation on Video

    Europe's Northern Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy watches his drive from the 1st tee during his singles match against US golfer, Sam Burns on the final day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on October 1, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

    Joe LaCava, the caddie for Patrick Cantlay, reportedly reached out to Rory McIlroy to clear the air following their tense interaction during Saturday's Ryder Cup round.

    Steve Sands of NBC Sports reported LaCava texted McIlroy's camp "love you guys, I have nothing but respect." McIlroy and LaCava then reportedly met to clear the air before players teed off on Sunday.

    A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, after he was spotted waving his cap in McIlroy's face when lining up his final putt on 18… 😳 <a href="https://t.co/N0SaDg7AsS">pic.twitter.com/N0SaDg7AsS</a>

    McIlroy was incensed when LaCava waved his hat in McIlroy's sight line after Cantlay knocked down a birdie putt. At the time, McIlroy was attempting to line up a putt on No. 18 that could have given his team a tie for the match. McIlroy missed the putt, giving the Americans the victory.

    "We're all competitors. We all want to win, but we want to do it in the right way," European captain Luke Donald told reporters. "From what Rory told me, he did ask Joe to move. He took a long time to move. It was a little off-putting because he still had to putt. And so Rory got upset, and I understand that."

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, the caddie for Justin Thomas, attempted to intervene after the round but instead appeared to only anger McIlroy further. Video of a back-and-forth between Mackay and McIlroy made the rounds Saturday, with the world's No. 2 golfer being shown screaming about LaCava's actions.

    "That can't happen. That can't f--king happen," McIlroy said. "That's a f--king disgrace."

    McIlroy had to be held back by Shane Lowry and his wife during the incident.

    The European side appears well on its way to a dominant victory in the 2023 Ryder Cup. McIlroy has helped lead his side to a 10.5-5.5 lead heading into Sunday's action, a nearly insurmountable lead.

    With McIlroy motivated coming off Europe's loss two years ago, it's clear emotions are running high. McIlroy said the scene on No. 18 provided "fuel to the fire."