Every NBA Team's Final Offseason Grade

Grade: A-

Key Additions: John Collins, Omer Yurtseven, Taylor Hendricks (R), Keyonte George (R), Brice Sensabaugh (R)

Key Subtractions: Rudy Gay, Damian Jones

Key Retentions: Jordan Clarkson

John Collins has three years and $78.5 million left on his contract, and it's understandable if Utah Jazz fans would have preferred using the team's cap space in ways that didn't involve bringing in a clearly distressed asset. But Collins is exactly the kind of buy-low flier teams like the Jazz—which is to say rebuilders who might be a step or two ahead of schedule—should target.

If Collins suddenly turns back into a 20-point, 10-rebound force, Utah can either keep him on what'll look like a below-market deal as the cap continues to rise or flip him for younger pieces. Maybe the fit will be tricky for Collins in a frontcourt that already has Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, but the reward seems well worth the risk.

Utah also did a phenomenal job on Jordan Clarkson's extension, which will pay him $23.5 million in 2023-24 (another smart use of excess cap space) and then drop to $14.1 million and $14.3 million in the last two years of the deal. That's a perfectly acceptable pay rate for a high-end sixth man who can start and close games when called upon.

No. 9 pick Taylor Hendricks can defend the rim and hold up on switches, and he played exceptionally hard in his lone collegiate season. A tone-setter on D who can hit threes in a pick-and-pop set or attack closeouts is hard to find, let alone after eight picks have already come off the board. Keyonte George, picked 16th, lost weight after college and looked like a top-10 rookie during summer league, averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds while hitting 38.6 percent of his triples.