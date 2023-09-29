Jonathan Taylor 'Looks Great' in Workouts amid Trade Rumors, Colts RBs Coach Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor continues to be included in trade rumors this season, but the Indianapolis Colts running back appears to be focused on getting back to full health as he nears a return to the field.

Taylor, who is on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, is out through at least Week 4 and will be eligible to return in Week 5. He's ramping up his workouts, and Colts running backs coach DeAndre Smith provided a positive update on the veteran this week.

"He looks great. And I can't wait to actually physically get a chance to work with him, see him move around, see that speed and feel that speed," Smith said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts during the offseason amid a contract dispute and it's unclear if he'll suit up for the team this season when he comes off the PUP list.

Even if he does return to the field in Indianapolis, NBC Sports insider Peter King said Thursday on the Rich Eisen Show that he believes Taylor will be moved ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

"I didn't think this until recently but yes, I really think he's going to be traded," King said. "...I don't know where. I don't have a good feel. I thought for a long time it actually might be Miami, but now with De'Von Achane and obviously Raheem Mostert showing that they can carry the load in Miami, they won't."