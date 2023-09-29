X

NFL

    David Montgomery Impresses Fans with 3 TDs as Jared Goff, Lions Beat Packers

    Jack MurraySeptember 29, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 28: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Right now, the Detroit Lions own the Green Bay Packers.

    The Lions emerged victorious over their division rivals in Week 18 of 2022, knocking them out of the postseason in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final game with the franchise. In 2023, with a battle for first place on the line, Green Bay sought revenge.

    The Packers did not get it.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lions are 3-1 and sit atop the NFC North after 4 games 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/s478HY8HAn">pic.twitter.com/s478HY8HAn</a>

    Detroit took a 27-3 lead into halftime and continued to hold on to eventually emerge victorious by a score of 34-20. This was the Lions' fourth consecutive victory over Green Bay, a streak that was preceded by five consecutive losses to the division rival.

    Quarterback Jared Goff was 19-of-28 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also adding one rush for 11 yards on the ground. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs had two interceptions and the defense as a whole was able to sack Packers quarterback Jordan Love four times.

    However, the biggest offensive star of the day was running back David Montgomery. He was out for the team's Week 3 matchup, but his return Thursday showed that he had not missed a beat.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Welcome back, Monty! <a href="https://twitter.com/MontgomerDavid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MontgomerDavid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonPrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/QaIj2PefYd">pic.twitter.com/QaIj2PefYd</a>

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    That's 2⃣ for <a href="https://twitter.com/MontgomerDavid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MontgomerDavid</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonPrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/W3GMdUTwTw">pic.twitter.com/W3GMdUTwTw</a>

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Aggressive. Mentality.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonPrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/nUnDEziWjw">pic.twitter.com/nUnDEziWjw</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    David Montgomery in prime time 🌟<br><br>32 Carries<br>141 TOT YDS<br>3 TD<br><br>Clear RB1 in Detroit? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/HHc2DyWngn">pic.twitter.com/HHc2DyWngn</a>

    Montgomery had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns while also making two catches for 20 yards in the aerial attack.

    Fans on social media praised Montgomery's excellent day, noting his consistency, technique and presence on the gridiron.

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    David Montgomery is such an aware, instinctual runner. Ben Johnson told me at training camp that D-Mo is one of the best he has ever been around in the NFL.

    Natalie Sparbeck @NatSparbeck

    Remember when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> fans laughed at us for signing David Montgomery in Free Agency? <br><br>Poor things.

    Wyatt 🥃 @WyattB_FF

    If you believe being average to above average in all aspects of playing running back in the NFL is a skill then you kind of have to admit that David Montgomery is "good".

    Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson

    Have a night, David Montgomery.

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    LFG THAT IS WHY WE GOT DAVID MONTGOMERY <a href="https://t.co/1OXzCT6xJQ">https://t.co/1OXzCT6xJQ</a>

    Eric Newman @newmaner

    David Montgomery sometimes gets some flack for only averaging 3-4 yards per carry. But here's the thing: he ALWAYS gets 3-4 yards. So much value in that for a team. It's not 2, 1, 4, 9, 2, 8, 0, 1….it's just always solid and consistent push forward.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Explain to me again why David Montgomery isn't ranked ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs every week in fantasy?

    Alex Caruso @AlexCaruso

    Have a Day, David Montgomery <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <br><br>34 Touches<br>141 Total Yards<br>3 TDs<br><br>Lions got an absolute KING 👑 <a href="https://t.co/sKno0YEK47">pic.twitter.com/sKno0YEK47</a>

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    David Montgomery tonight 👀 <a href="https://t.co/WdE3zO8WRa">pic.twitter.com/WdE3zO8WRa</a>

    Jason Starrett @starrettjason

    Lions RB David Montgomery is the first player in Lions history to rush for 3 touchdowns in a single game at Lambeau Field. <br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit

    First time David Montgomery has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game since Week 2 last year<br><br>... against the Packers.

    Will Burchfield @burchie_kid

    David Montgomery said "I want to be better and I will be." Said "I want to go out there for my guys, knowing what they've sacrificed." Said he wanted his first win at Lambeau. <br><br>Backed it up, playing hurt, with 30-plus carries, 100-plus yards and three TD's. Grown-man game.

    Roar of the Lions UK @ROTL_UK

    David Montgomery is really unleashing a career worth of pent up frustration on this Packers team.....<br><br>And all those nobodies thought we had regressed in our running back room!

    LionsFanReport @lionsfanreport

    David Montgomery tied his career high in carries tonight (32). <br><br>They clearly view him as the workhorse back in Detroit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a>

    The victory had the Lions move into sole possession of first place in the division at 3-1 and they are living up to the preseason hype thus far.

    Detroit will gain some extra rest for the second time this season as a result of playing in the Thursday game. When the team returns to action, it will have a matchup with the currently winless Carolina Panthers awaiting it.