David Montgomery Impresses Fans with 3 TDs as Jared Goff, Lions Beat Packers

Right now, the Detroit Lions own the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions emerged victorious over their division rivals in Week 18 of 2022, knocking them out of the postseason in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final game with the franchise. In 2023, with a battle for first place on the line, Green Bay sought revenge.

The Packers did not get it.

Detroit took a 27-3 lead into halftime and continued to hold on to eventually emerge victorious by a score of 34-20. This was the Lions' fourth consecutive victory over Green Bay, a streak that was preceded by five consecutive losses to the division rival.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 19-of-28 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also adding one rush for 11 yards on the ground. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs had two interceptions and the defense as a whole was able to sack Packers quarterback Jordan Love four times.

However, the biggest offensive star of the day was running back David Montgomery. He was out for the team's Week 3 matchup, but his return Thursday showed that he had not missed a beat.

Montgomery had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns while also making two catches for 20 yards in the aerial attack.

Fans on social media praised Montgomery's excellent day, noting his consistency, technique and presence on the gridiron.

The victory had the Lions move into sole possession of first place in the division at 3-1 and they are living up to the preseason hype thus far.