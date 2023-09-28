NFL Rumors: 'Budget Concerns' Kept Jets from Replacing Aaron Rodgers with Quality QB

Al Bello/Getty Images

With third-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggling, the prevailing consensus is that the New York Jets need to add a better option via free agency or a trade to salvage their season.

However, the Jets have balked at doing so for several reasons in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' ruptured Achilles, including budgetary concerns, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:

The Jets have seen their Super Bowl hopes dwindle quickly in Rodgers' absence, and are an overtime punt return away from being 0-3.

Wilson, 24, has really struggled as the starter, throwing for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 52.4 percent of his passes and taking eight sacks.

While the young quarterback appeared to have a good training camp, learning under the tutelage of Rodgers, the results on the field have never been pretty for the BYU alum. For his career he holds an 8-16 record as a starter, has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes and has more interceptions (22) than touchdown throws (17).

At this point, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft is hurtling toward bust status, though an incredibly conservative offensive approach with him under center hasn't done him any favors.

The issue for the Jets is that there is contender-worthy roster around Wilson. The Jets have a legitimate young star in wideout Garrett Wilson and a suite of weapons on offense that includes Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Allen Lazard. The defense is absolutely stacked.

The Jets have a window to win right now, and it's fair to question whether a veteran free agent like Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz or even Joe Flacco would give them a better chance to do so. None are particularly appealing options in their own right, but the current Jets' offense is one of the NFL's most impotent.