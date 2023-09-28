NFL Rumors: 'Budget Concerns' Kept Jets from Replacing Aaron Rodgers with Quality QB

NFL Rumors: 'Budget Concerns' Kept Jets from Replacing Aaron Rodgers with Quality QBSeptember 28, 2023
With third-year quarterback Zach Wilson struggling, the prevailing consensus is that the New York Jets need to add a better option via free agency or a trade to salvage their season.
However, the Jets have balked at doing so for several reasons in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' ruptured Achilles, including budgetary concerns, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:
JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
.<a href="https://twitter.com/undisputed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@undisputed</a>: Why are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> not signing a more highly-regarded free agent QB or trading for one? I'm told there are budget concerns (2nd-most spending in cash [$280M] behind CLE), they feel teams don't usually trade quality back-ups & acclimation is harder than people think. <a href="https://t.co/pFHQBCcjPN">pic.twitter.com/pFHQBCcjPN</a>
JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
No. While the Jets are always reviewing their options, I want to be clear that the prevailing move of just adding a QB via the practice squad is the *current* preference. The problem is Aaron's injury happened so early & there's so much season left. Pressure can mount to pivot. <a href="https://t.co/XEzGRMijqO">https://t.co/XEzGRMijqO</a>
The Jets have seen their Super Bowl hopes dwindle quickly in Rodgers' absence, and are an overtime punt return away from being 0-3.
Wilson, 24, has really struggled as the starter, throwing for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 52.4 percent of his passes and taking eight sacks.
While the young quarterback appeared to have a good training camp, learning under the tutelage of Rodgers, the results on the field have never been pretty for the BYU alum. For his career he holds an 8-16 record as a starter, has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes and has more interceptions (22) than touchdown throws (17).
At this point, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft is hurtling toward bust status, though an incredibly conservative offensive approach with him under center hasn't done him any favors.
Get Up @GetUpESPN
"We have to stop treating this young man like he's absolutely not talented at all. ... They have made him so scared to go play football. ... They've got to stop handcuffing him and babying him."<br><br>—<a href="https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danorlovsky7</a> on Zach Wilson <a href="https://t.co/K2nPQiD0qi">pic.twitter.com/K2nPQiD0qi</a>
The issue for the Jets is that there is contender-worthy roster around Wilson. The Jets have a legitimate young star in wideout Garrett Wilson and a suite of weapons on offense that includes Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and Allen Lazard. The defense is absolutely stacked.
The Jets have a window to win right now, and it's fair to question whether a veteran free agent like Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz or even Joe Flacco would give them a better chance to do so. None are particularly appealing options in their own right, but the current Jets' offense is one of the NFL's most impotent.
Something has to change. For now, the Jets seem to be hoping that the change will come from an improvement in Wilson's play. He's just never shown enough development in his short career to give fans or pundits alike much hope in that actually happening.