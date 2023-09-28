Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or Bench

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Play or BenchSeptember 28, 2023
Assembling a solid (or better) fantasy football roster is the first of many steps in winning a league title.
Deftly managing that roster is just as critical (if not more so), since your starting lineup is the only one impacting the scoring column.
If you have questions about how to handle your lineup in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, you're in luck, as we're laying out one start and one sit recommendation at each of the three marquee positions.
Start: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (vs. Seattle Seahawks)
Jones has been more miss than hit so far this season with a pair of absolute clunkers in Weeks 1 and 3. Sandwiched between those disasters, though, was a Week 2 eruption in which he threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another 59 yards and a score and paced the entire league in fantasy points, per FantasyPros.
What changed in Week 2? He drew a favorable matchup in an Arizona Cardinals defense allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo. Well, he'll get another good one here, as Seattle has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (328) and just struggled to contain Andy Dalton (34-of-58 for 361 yards and two scores).
Sit: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (at Tennessee Titans)
If you drafted Burrow, you surely spent an early pick on him, so seeing this recommendation won't be any fun. Know what's been less enjoyable, though? Having him in your lineup for the first three games. His calf injury, which could be a nuisance all season, is clearly limiting him and digging fantasy managers into a hole. He trails 29 quarterbacks in fantasy points, including Anthony Richardson, who missed Week 3.
So, while this matchup isn't especially worrisome—though the Titans do get after the quarterback (10 sacks, tied for seventh)—Burrow looks like someone you should sit until he gives you a reason not to.
Start: Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (at Buffalo Bills)
Coming out of Week 1, it wasn't entirely clear how much the pass-heavy Dolphins would lean on Mostert, who salvaged an otherwise quiet day (12 touches, 50 yards) by finding the end zone. Well, Weeks 2 and 3 made it obvious his explosion plays a big part in this offense. He's had 39 touches in this stretch, totaling 269 yards and six touchdowns.
Now, he's set to lock horns with a Bills defense allowing a league-worst 5.9 yards per carry. Another monster stat line could be in the works.
Sit: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
In Week 1, Hall's first game back from the ACL tear that ended his rookie season, he reeled off an 83-yard and a 20-yard catch. Take away those two plays, and he's produced just 26 touches for 80 yards.
Opposing defenses can key off on this running game with this Zack Wilson-led passing attack posing no real threat, plus Hall is on a timeshare with Dalvin Cook. There are a lot of reasons to avoid Hall at the moment, but if you need another, the Chiefs have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Start: Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
Dell may already be in the process of leveling up from a brilliant waiver-wire find to a weekly starter. It's probably still a touch too early to say that, but he's on enough of a heater to think it could happen soon. Over his past two outings, the rookie third-rounder has nabbed 12 receptions on 17 targets for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
He might even up his output this week against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Sit: Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots (at Dallas Cowboys)
When Bourne opened the season with six catches on 11 targets for 64 yards and two scores, it appeared he might have the inside track on emerging as New England's top pass-catcher. Then, it was made abundantly clear in Weeks 2 and 3 that isn't the case. He caught four passes in each game for a total of 75 yards (no scores) and saw a season-low five targets in Week 3.
He'll probably have some fantasy-relevant games in his future, but don't look for one here. Dallas has given up the second-fewest fantasy points to the position.