Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on LA Knight, Jon Moxley and More

Serena Deeb has been conspicuous by her absence from AEW television for nearly a year now, and Sapp provided an update on her status.



"Deeb has told people that she's dealt with a serious injury and is working to get cleared," he wrote. "However, there were sources within AEW who said there was also a serious disagreement with management last year that led to her being off television."



He continued: "We're told that Deeb was very vocal about her use on AEW TV, and especially the time that she was given. Those familiar with the situation claimed that it entered the area of disrespect, as she'd accuse Tony Khan and AEW management of cutting the time for her matches without telling her until they got to the ring."



The report stated that producers typically don't give times to talent until they are finalized in the event a situation like the above plays out. Furthermore, Sapp revealed that information did not come from Deeb directly, but rather another AEW source.



Deeb had enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts with the company, returning to the ring on national television and quickly reminding fans that she is one of the better, more technically sound performers on the roster.



Her trio of matches with Hikaru Shida were rightly lauded, and she repeatedly proved herself as a great source of experience for any young competitor who had the opportunity to work with her.