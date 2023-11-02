Max Muncy, Dodgers Agree on 2-Year, $24M Contract Extension with Third-Year Option

Liv Lyons/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy have agreed to a two-year extension worth $24 million, with a $10 million option for 2026, the team announced Thursday.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the news.

Muncy has spent six of his eight major league seasons with the Dodgers after beginning his career with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. After struggling through his first two seasons, he spent the entire 2017 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Muncy has since found his stride with the Dodgers and has been in the majors since 2018, earning two All-Star selections and helping L.A. capture a World Series title in 2020.

The 33-year-old had a solid 2023 campaign for the Dodgers, slashing .212/.333/.475 with 36 home runs and 105 RBI in 135 games. It marked the most home runs and RBI he has racked up in a single season.

The Dodgers' decision to retain Muncy for the next two seasons was a no-brainer given his contributions to the team in 2023 and beyond.

Additionally, it's hard to see how L.A. would have replaced the third baseman next year. Chris Taylor is the only player behind him on the depth chart at third base but he typically plays in the outfield or at shortstop.

Muncy also brings a certain level of positional flexibility that is hard to come by in baseball as he can play first, second and third base. That said, he played much of the 2023 season at third and saw minimal time as L.A.'s designated hitter.