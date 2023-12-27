T'Vondre Sweat NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Texas DL

Tim Warner/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 362

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Massive human being with a thick lower half.

— Takes on blocks against the run with a wide base and has excellent upper-body strength to get extension and create stalemates against offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage.

— Concedes little to no ground against double-teams and can fight back against pressure to stay in his gap if slanting puts him out of position.

— Gets off one-on-one blocks fairly easily with his strength and extension.

— Has active hands as a pass-rusher and gets his hands up to bat passes when he doesn't hit home.

NEGATIVES

— Lacks acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

— Has a habit of hopping and standing up out of his stance.

— Hands are often late when rushing the passer, allowing offensive linemen to make the first significant contact.

— Doesn't have a go-to pass-rush move that he can consistently win with in the NFL.

— Conditioning needs work. Runs out of gas easily.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born July 11, 2001

— 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2021 (Offseason shoulder surgery, missed spring practice)

OVERALL

It's hard to miss T'Vondre Sweat. He's a mountain of a man.

Sweat is a strong run defender who has the size and strength to be a good 2-gapping nose tackle in the NFL. His impressive upper-body strength helps him gain control of the block and lock out offensive linemen.

Sweat is almost impossible to move with one-on-one blocks, and he's pretty good at creating stalemates against double-teams and combo blocks, often conceding little to no ground beyond the line of scrimmage. Shedding blocks is also fairly easy for him because of his impressive upper-body strength.

When the former Longhorn has gas in the tank, his size and strength can make his bull rush effective. However, his conditioning needs work. He might be better off playing at his junior season weight (about 345 pounds).

Sweat does have active hands, but he's often late when shooting them, so guards and centers who have good grip strength will be able to make the first significant contact and lock onto him. Arguably his best or most consistent asset against the passing game is that he gets his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage.

With that being said, teams that are looking for a space-eating nose tackle who can plug up gaps against the run should be very interested in him.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 67

POSITION RANK: DL7

PRO COMPARISON: Terrence Cody