Tyleik Williams NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State DL

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 290

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Good movement skills for his size, giving him a higher ceiling as a prospect.

— Impressive upper-body strength to stand up offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage and get extension.

— Has little to no issues shedding or getting off blocks when he lands his hands.

— Solid at collapsing the pocket with a bull rush with his leg drive and strength.

— Has flashed a few pass-rush moves that he can win with like a rip, swim, hand-swipe and stick moves.

— Gets his hands up and can bat passes at the line of scrimmage when he doesn't win as a rusher.

NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent overall. Shows flashes of brilliance and then gets beat too much for someone of his caliber.

— Has a habit of false stepping or hopping out of his stance, contributing to poor pad level, which makes it more difficult for him to take on double-teams.

— Bad block recognition and doesn't put himself in a good position to take on blocks, especially against down-blocks and double-teams/combos where he gets caught off-guard and kicked out of his gap.

— Still learning how to use/be more consistent with his use of hands as a pass-rusher and run defender.

— Appears to have shorter arms, limiting his extension when taking on blocks, which could be a bigger issue in the NFL.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Feb. 25, 2003

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— No major injuries

OVERALL

Potential is the best way to describe Tyleik Williams as an NFL draft prospect. His combination of size, strength and athleticism gives him a high ceiling, but inconsistency is his biggest issue. He'll have reps that are eye-popping on film and then get beat on similar reps later in the same game.

Part of that can be tied to Williams' youth and inexperience, but any team that's considering spending a high pick on him has to know that it's taking a gamble. With that being said, his traits are pretty impressive.

Williams shows plenty of strength at the point of attack to win at the line of scrimmage. That helps him get off blocks against the run and collapse the pocket when bull-rushing. However, his measurables during the predraft process will be important. He appears to have shorter arms, which could limit how much extension he can get in the NFL.

Beyond having a solid bull rush, the former Buckeye has shown the ability to win with a few finesse moves as a pass-rusher. But again, it's a matter of consistency, as he's still learning how to use his hands. Those wins around the edges of offensive linemen were more flashes than something that's a staple of his pass-rush arsenal.

Schematically, Williams would be best as a 3-technique in even fronts.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 88

POSITION RANK: DL11

PRO COMPARISON: Maliek Collins